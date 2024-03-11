Ratchaburi police probe fake wedding card and online harassment

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A recent social media incident involving a fake wedding card and a string of online disruptions has led to a major police investigation in the Ratchaburi province. The case unravelled when the Krap Yai Police Station’s Facebook page alerted the public to a user causing trouble by ordering goods online and failing to pick them up.

The situation escalated with a wedding card featuring the name of a police officer as the groom and a 15 year old girl as the bride, which turned out to be a hoax.

The police officer implicated, who holds the rank of sergeant major and not sub-lieutenant as indicated on the wedding card, denied any involvement, stating he was already married with a family. The young woman said the bride had previously worked as a cleaner at the police station but had no personal interaction with the officer. Investigations revealed that several other police officers had also been harassed online, with varying degrees of severity.

One junior officer was falsely accused of getting the young woman pregnant while others were victims of bogus online orders made in their names. The shop owners affected by the fake orders and disruptions have joined in the complaints, with a clothing store owner being falsely accused of being a mistress and a delivery rider dealing with unpaid orders made by the young woman.

The 15 year old girl’s mother apologised for her daughter’s actions and expressed a desire to seek psychiatric evaluation for her. She explained that her daughter had been a good child but might have developed unusual behaviours due to a lack of guidance following her parents’ separation, reported KhaoSod.

The police are now working to identify the motives behind the creation of the fake wedding card and the online disturbances. Meanwhile, the community is on alert to avoid falling victim to similar scams, and authorities are calling for any additional information that could assist in the ongoing investigation.