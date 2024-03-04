Thai racing champion faces backlash after gym altercation

A well-known Thai racing driver is currently facing scrutiny after a video surfaced online showing the athlete assaulting a Mahidol University student in a condominium gym. The incident, which occurred on February 27, stemmed from a dispute over the use of gym equipment.

The altercation took place in the late afternoon at 5.45pm when Non, a 21 year old student from Mahidol University’s Salaya campus, asked to use a piece of fitness equipment that the racing driver was using. The request seemingly triggered the driver, who, according to reports, confronted Non with, “Looking for trouble?”

He then physically attacked him, causing injuries. Non subsequently reported the incident to Lieutenant Kittiphat Chittiraj, the investigating officer at the Phutthamonthon Police Station in Nakhon Pathom, seeking legal action against the assailant.

The assailant, whose identity has been withheld, is a renowned racing driver with accolades including a championship win in a major circuit racing event in 2022. The incident has sparked a wave of online criticism, with netizens questioning the champion’s conduct outside the racetrack.

Eyewitnesses and gym users expressed their shock over the incident, highlighting that such aggression is unexpected, especially from a public figure known for their professional achievements. The case is currently under investigation, and the police are expected to take appropriate action based on the evidence and testimonies collected.

This incident raised concerns about the behaviour of high-profile individuals in public spaces and the role that status and celebrity play in personal conduct. The racing community and fans are looking on with interest to see how this case will unfold and what the repercussions will be for the driver’s career and reputation. In a society where sports figures are often looked up to as role models, the expectation is that they demonstrate exemplary behaviour both on and off the field.

The outcome of this case may set a precedent for how similar situations are handled in the future and will likely influence public opinion on the true value of sportsmanship, reported KhaoSod.