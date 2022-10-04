Prayut plans to contact citizens hit by power cuts via radio

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha suggests officials warn locals about flash floods via radio as Thailand did 11 years ago in flooding in 2011. The 68 year old wants to use the radio to update citizens on the news should they lose their electricity.

The prime minister joined a meeting via zoom yesterday to discuss how to manage the flooding situation and assist its victims.

PM Prayut asked every department to focus on how to manage the water situation in every area of Thailand. He urged each association, foundation, and non-profit organisation to coordinate and support each other, as Thailand did in 2011 when the country was hit by huge flooding.

He said the healthcare centres had to remain accessible and power, tap water, and phone signals needed to be available as much as possible. If all the systems failed, it would be hard to communicate and provide information.

Gen Prayut added that officials need to have an action plan if parts of the nation’s electricity are disabled. He suggested officials broadcast news via the radio as Thailand did in 2011 when the nation suffered from power cuts.

Prayut made known compensation would be available for damages caused by flooding.

Prayut said …

“I will visit each area affected by flooding and support locals as much as the government can. The local officials, like sub-district and provincial administrative organisations, together with village leaders and community leaders, are Thai people. We need to help take care of each other.

“As the PM, I am here to do my duties and government duties as a good government official.

“I hope everyone is safe. I will try to visit every area and will not leave anyone behind. We are all Thai people.”

Prayut plans to visit residents in the northeastern provinces of Khon Kaen, and Ubon Ratchathani today. He also told locals and officials to avoid putting up any banners or rolling out any welcome parties to greet him.

PM Prayut added…

“No welcoming banners or people, understand? I will go to work and don’t want to be a burden to anyone. I am healthy and can take care of myself. Let’s focus on the victims of the floods. I am not a burden to anyone.”

