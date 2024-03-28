Police chief takes down lawyer for bribery charge

Photo courtesy of The Nation

The legal team of Police Commissioner-General Police General Torsak Sukvimol is gearing up to take down a high-profile celebrity lawyer who pointed his finger at the police chief in the bribery case.

Lawyer Suteepong Chevitcharoen, flanked by Atchariya Ruangrattanapong, chairman of the Crime Victims Assistance Club and a key member of Torsak’s legal defence squad, made the announcement. The target of their legal onslaught is lawyer Sittra Biabungkerd, whose accusations have sent shockwaves through the corridors of power.

Atchariya declared that justice would be served tomorrow afternoon, firing the first shot in what promises to be a legal battle of epic proportions.

The feud erupted after Sittra’s damning press conference, where he dropped bombshell allegations of a vast bribery network implicating senior police officials. While he stopped short of naming Torsak directly, he left little to the imagination, hinting at a shadowy figure with the national police chief’s initials in Thai at the heart of the scandal, reported The Nation.

Sittra’s claims of clandestine cash transfers, murky bank dealings, and illicit temple donations painted a picture of institutional corruption reaching staggering proportions. Yet, Torsak remains defiant, steadfastly denying any wrongdoing and vowing to clear his name.

ORIGINAL STORY: Thai lawyer uncovers police-linked bribery network

A recent revelation has shaken the Thai law enforcement scene as a lawyer uncovered a gang, allegedly linked to the police, involved in an extensive bribery racket. The racket reportedly amasses over 100 million baht each month through illicit kickbacks.

Sittra Biabungkerd, serving as secretary to the People’s Lawyers Foundation, brought this issue to light in a press conference held yesterday, March 26. Sittra, armed with substantial evidence including bank transfer slips, money trails, and video footage, claimed the existence of a bribery network with a deep-rooted police connection.

According to Sittra, no less than three police officers are suspected of being involved with this notorious gang. He further alleged that several police units had been accepting kickbacks from various illegal businesses. These businesses range from illicit online gambling sites to unlawful loan sharks.

Sittra went on to detail the operation of the gang, stating that they would gather bribes from all over the country and deposit them into multiple bank accounts. Notably, some of these accounts reportedly belong to a senior police officer’s relatives. The monthly kickbacks are presumed to exceed 100 million baht (US$3 million).

In his address, Sittra affirmed that his exposé of the alleged bribery was not influenced by personal gain or hidden motives.

He stated, “I only want to tell the public about the matter despite knowing that I may be in danger.”

Further in the press conference, Sittra had a phone conversation with Police Major General Jaroonkiat Pankaew, deputy commander of the Central Investigation Bureau. Sittra disclosed his intent to lodge a police complaint against the individuals implicated in the gang by tomorrow, March 28, reported Bangkok Post.

Despite the potential risks, Sittra remains committed to bringing this corruption to light, promising a riveting development in Thai law enforcement integrity.