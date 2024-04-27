PM Srettha urges local authorities to monitor Covid-19

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

PM Srettha issued a directive to local authorities to closely monitor the Covid-19 situation following a surge in cases during the Songkran festival. This came after the prime minister and public health officials voiced concerns about a potential increase in Covid-19 cases.

Kenika Ounjit, a spokeswoman for the Deputy Prime Minister’s Office, announced yesterday that local authorities have been instructed to ensure hospitals are equipped and ready to handle an influx of potential patients.

The public, especially those displaying cold-like symptoms, are urged to wear face masks in public, regularly wash their hands and undertake an ATK test. Furthermore, individuals who have tested positive for the virus are advised to limit their contact with people from the 608 at-risk group. This group includes elderly individuals, expectant mothers, and individuals with seven identified high-risk diseases.

Kenika noted that Covid-19 is now classified as a communicable disease that is under surveillance according to the Communicable Diseases Act (2015).

The Department of Disease Control (DDC) has reported that between April 14 and 20, a total of 1,004 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospitals, which averages to 143 people per day. Most of these cases were reported in Bangkok and the major tourist provinces.

Among those infected from the 608 at-risk group during this period, there were three fatalities, 292 cases of pneumonitis, and 101 cases requiring intubation, according to the DDC.

Dr Atchawin Rodjanawat, director of the National Institute of Health (NIH), stated that the majority of Covid-19 cases identified this year are now of the JN.1 sub-variant. This Omicron sub-variant has been diagnosed in at least 90% of cases since January. This data is based on samples collected by the NIH from approximately 20 patients weekly.

The Global Initiative on Sharing All Influenza Data (GISAID) record, which tracks global Covid-19 variants, indicates that this variant is now present worldwide.

Despite the emergence of this new sub-variant, Dr Manoon Leechawengwongs, a pulmonologist at Vichaiyut Hospital, assured that the disease’s severity is currently low, reported Bangkok Post.

The primary symptoms are infections in the upper respiratory tract, including the throat and nose, rather than the lower respiratory system, such as the lungs and bronchia.