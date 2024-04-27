Russian tourist loses bag on Pattaya’s Jomtien Beach

Photo courtesy of Pattaya News

A Russian tourist lost her bag, which contained personal items and cash, had mysteriously vanished on Jomtien Beach, Pattaya on Wednesday night.

The Russian tourist, Ksenia Testik, made a report at 11.06pm on Wednesday to Police Lieutenant Colonel Chonlawit Athipansi, the Deputy Inspector at the Pattaya Police Station.

Testik was not alone during this ordeal. A special services officer was with her, providing necessary assistance as she navigated through the process at the police station. She disclosed that her bag had an iPhone 15 and around 3,000 rubles, which is roughly equivalent to 1,200 baht. However, Testik could not determine whether her bag was stolen or she had misplaced it herself.

Pol. Lt. Col. Chonlawit made a formal entry of the incident in the police logbook. Following that, he coordinated with the investigation team to initiate a search operation for the missing bag, reported Pattaya News.

The search, according to last reports, is still ongoing.

In related news, a Russian tourist tragically lost his life in a motorbike accident near Kata School on Patak Road in Karon, Phuket. The incident occurred at 5.50am on April 17, when the tourist lost control of his Honda PCX and plunged into a ditch. His wife, who was riding a pillion, sustained minor injuries. They were en route to visit the famous Big Buddha when the accident took place.

In other news, a Russian man was apprehended at a hotel in Karon, Phuket, for causing a public disturbance and engaging in violent behaviour. The incident prompted Karon Police to issue a stern warning to all foreigners against unruly, alcohol-fuelled conduct. The alert came in response to an altercation that resulted in a police officer resorting to a taser to subdue the intoxicated Russian man. Two foreign men involved in a physical brawl, thereby disrupting the peace for other hotel guests at Glow Mira Hotel.