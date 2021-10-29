PM says cooperation needed as Thailand prepares for reopening

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has stressed the importance of public and business cooperation ahead of next week’s reopening of Thailand’s borders and the relaxing of quarantine requirements for international visitors. The Bangkok Post has reported Prayut has asked for strict compliance with disease controls, and that protesters do not damage the national image, paving the way for a successful reopening.

Prayut, who made the comments after chairing a meeting of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said with the government having “prepared many appropriate measures”, it is necessary everyone “follow them to the fullest extent and avoid the risk of transmission of Covid-19”.

He added that, with mandatory quarantine to be conditionally lifted for air arrivals from approved countries, it would remain for land and water arrivals. To this end, he said cooperation will be requested from neighbouring countries.

Among the measures put in place ahead of the reopening, Prayut said he had instructed that medical personnel be on hand to respond should the country experience any Covid-19 outbreaks, respectively having field hospitals and quarantine areas at the ready. The government is also stocking up on Covid-19 medications, including molnupiravir and favipiravir.

The Bangkok Post reported Prayut as stating he had announced the reopening ahead of time, seeking to make Thailand one of the first high-season locations available for travellers, with it important “to let people resume their livelihoods.”

“The most important thing for the government is to let people resume their livelihoods and for supply chains of raw materials to function along with the country’s reopening.”

SOURCE: Bangkok Post