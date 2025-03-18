Pickup truck’s unsafe metal door transport sparks expressway safety alert

Picture courtesy of ข่าวสารงานจราจรทางพิเศษ บางพลี-สุขสวัสดิ์ Facebook

A post from the ข่าวสารงานจราจรทางพิเศษ บางพลี-สุขสวัสดิ์ (Bang Phli-Suksawat Expressway Traffic News) Facebook page today highlighted a safety concern involving a pickup truck carrying metal doors on an expressway.

The image accompanying the post showed the truck transporting oversized doors without proper securing methods. The post indicated that such vehicles are not allowed on expressways, as it violated regulations and poses a danger to fellow motorists, potentially leading to accidents.

Traffic management staff on the Kanchanaphisek Expressway instructed the driver to leave the area, emphasising that using the expressway under these conditions is illegal and hazardous.

Following the post, numerous comments criticised the pickup truck driver for disregarding the safety of other road users. Many suggested that a larger vehicle should be utilised for transporting such items to prevent risks and ensure safety on the road, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, a pickup truck in Phuket, overloaded with what appeared to be water tanks, drew attention when a video highlighting its unsafe condition was shared online. The clip ignited a conversation about road safety and law enforcement on social media.

The 33-second video was posted by a Facebook user on the “เหตุุด่วนเหตุร้าย ร่วมด้วยช่วยกัน ภูเก็ต V.2” page, showing the truck on Thepkasattri Road, heading towards Chalerm Phrakiat 9 (the bypass road in Phuket Town). The post raised concerns about how the truck managed to pass police checkpoints with its hazardous load.

“How did this truck pass the police checkpoint while entering the bypass road? It’s really worrying,” the post read.

The video clearly displayed the truck’s cargo extending far beyond its bed, covering the tail lights and turn signals, which posed a danger to other drivers who might not be able to anticipate its movements.

The post quickly garnered comments from users expressing their disbelief and offering their opinions on the situation.

