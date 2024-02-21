Roadside tragedy in Songkhla: Pickup truck kills two students

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A tragic road accident occurred today at a scout activity in the district of Sadao, Songkhla province, claiming the lives of two individuals and injuring 15 others. A pickup truck, driven at high speed, veered off course and crashed into a group of primary school students and their teacher, who were assembled at a roadside pavilion. The driver fled the scene but later surrendered to the police at 11am.

In the small community of Ban Phru Tiew, a serene morning turned into a scene of chaos when a bronze-grey Isuzu pickup truck, losing control, ploughed into the roadside pavilion, leaving a wake of devastation. Among the debris, two lives were tragically lost: a young girl, Asanee, and a boy, Suriya, both of whose surnames were withheld for privacy. Injured in the incident were 14 students, seven boys and seven girls, and one 42 year old female teacher, Patcharee Inthale.

The local police, along with emergency responders from the Samnak Kham and Mai Khom rescue units and Sadao Hospital, were promptly notified and arrived on the scene to provide aid. The injured were dispersed to multiple medical facilities, including Sadao Hospital and Padang Besar Hospital, with the most critical cases being transferred to Hat Yai Hospital, reported KhaoSod.

The students from Ban Phru Tiew School were participating in a long-distance scouting activity, which had them stop at various stations along their route. The roadside pavilion was one of these stations. Without warning, the pickup truck hurtled towards the group of approximately 20 students and their teacher, scattering belongings and inciting cries of pain and shock.

Muhammad Senmuli, the principal of Ban Phru Tiew School, expressed his disbelief over the incident. Precautions were taken yesterday, February 20, to ensure the safety of the students by inspecting the route and removing dangerous sections. No one anticipated such a tragedy.

The 35 year old driver, Wisanu, later presented himself to Sadao Police Station. Police conducted alcohol and drug tests and are continuing their investigation to determine the appropriate charges.