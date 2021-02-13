Phuket says snakes caught in homes will be taken off island | The Thaiger

Environment
Phuket says snakes caught in homes will be taken off island
Phuket authorities are saying that large snakes found in homes will now be taken off the island after residents voiced fears of the snakes re-entering their living quarters. Pongchart Chouehorm, Director of the Khao Phra Thaew Natural and Wildlife Education Centre in Thalang says that the large snakes, including king cobras, will be handed over to a wildlife reserve in Phang Nga.
“I admit that a lot of snakes have intruded into and disturbed local homes.We have found a lot of snakes in homes recently because it is their mating season. Additionally, it is dry and we are entering the hot season, they need water to drink.”
Pongchart says that every wild animal in Phuket falls into 2 different groups: those living in protected natural reserves and those that have been found in the wilderness.
“Nowadays, there are many animals getting lost in areas of Phuket. Some of them are also injured. If we find injured animals like lorises or monkeys, we always take them to receive medical treatment by veterinarians. After that, we release them to the place where we found them.”
“After receiving medical treatment, the released animals do not have problems finding food by themselves, as they grew up in the forest and know how to survive, unlike animals that have been raised as pets.”
“We have now partnered with the Phang Nga Wildlife Nursery Station and the Klong Saeng Wildlife Research Station in Surat Thani in order to manage and solve the problem with snakes together.”
“From July to September last year, we found 109 pythons and took them all to the Phang Nga Wildlife Nursery Station because of their aggressiveness. We also take cobras and king cobras to Phang Nga, as the nursery station is mainly responsible for taking care of lost animals.”
Pongchart says that residents should keep both the inside and outside of their homes clean to detract snakes from entering in or around the premises.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Thailand
Thai and Chinese officials come together for Chinese New Year
Thai and Chinese officials are coming together to celebrate the Chinese New Year by marking 46 years of diplomatic relations with each other. The ceremony in Bangkok was led by Thailand’s Minister of Tourism and Sports and China’s Charge d’Affaires of the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China to Thailand.
The ceremony also included other high-ranking government officials who took part in celebrating the “Year of the Ox” while wishing happiness, health and prosperity for both countries. Thailand has been organising such Chinese New Year festivities, however, this year their anniversary of diplomatic relations fell on the new year holiday.
However, this year, Covid-19 has shown its face once again as the impact of the virus has been apparent in normally vibrant tourist areas like Phuket. Now, Phuketis noticeably quieter with much less decorations adorning the streets and visitors to the Chinese temples.
Many Thai-Chinese residents blamed the financial burden that the Covid pandemic brought on for not allowing them to travel back home to celebrate the holiday with their families. A noticeable decrease in red attire was also attributed to people not wanting to spend money on the customary and auspicious red clothing. Phuket officials say even domestic tourism was down from last year as their hopes of seeing a boost from such tourism over the holiday was dashed.
Meanwhile, China has caused waves internationally as its government has yanked the BBC World Newsfrom airing after an investigative story revealed alleged harsh treatment, including torture of China’s Muslim Uighur minority groups in camps. China responded to the move, which was heavily criticised by the international community, by saying the story and witness accounts were false. The government says the BBC violated reporting guidelines which included minimising harm to the country.
China also responded to placing such minorities in camps by saying they were in vocational training centres, a statement that the US, Britain and Australian governments refute.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Thailand
126 new cases, 116 local transmissions-Covid-19 Update
Thailand is reporting 126 new cases of Covid-19 today over the last 24 hours with 116 of those cases being locally-transmitted. The death toll remains unchanged at 80 deaths since the pandemic began. Of the 116 locally-transmitted cases, 37 were found by testing at medical facilities and 79 were found by proactive testing.
Most of the cases found through proactive testing were in the original hotspot of the second wave, Samut Sakhon, while others were found in Tak province, the centre of a new cluster of infections. Now, the total number of Covid-19 infections in Thailand sits at 24,405 since the pandemic began. 21,180 have recovered from the virus and 3,145 are currently undergoing treatment.
The second wave of the virus, which began on December 15, has reached 63 out of 77 provinces in the country so far. Samut Sakhon, a province bordering Bangkok, has seen 80% of those cases after a fresh seafood market became the centre of a large breakout.
Between December 18 and today, Samut Sakhon has reported 15,624 confirmed cases. Bangkok was next in terms of the most cases reported at 912, followed by Chonburi, Rayong, Samut Prakan, Chanthaburi, Nonthaburi, Pathumthani, Tak and Ang Thong.
Samut Sakhon officials have announced that they are re-opening 22 wet markets from Monday. However, the seafood market where the outbreak began is not one of them, and it is not yet known when that might re-open. The 22 markets have been closed since December 19 as a result of the virus outbreak.
Officials in Samut Sakhon have begun a 3-day clean-up operation across all 22 markets, aimed at boosting public confidence. Meanwhile, tourism operators on the island of Samui are calling for the national vaccine rollout to be accelerated, in a bid to re-start international tourism by the third quarter of 2021. Ratchaporn Poolsawadee from the Tourism Association of Koh Samui says domestic tourism alone cannot support the sector and it won’t recover without a vaccination programme.
SOURCE: Thai Enquirer
Chon Buri
12 year old Chon Buri girl finds king cobra in her home
A 12 year old girl is safe after finding a king cobra in her home in the eastern province of Chon Buri. The unnamed girl told rescue workers that she was doing laundry at the back of her house in the Ban Bueang district. When she entered another room in the house, she discovered the king cobra and notified her uncle.
Somphong Moonkaew, the girl’s 29 year old uncle, says he wasn’t quite expecting a king cobra when his niece told him there was a snake in the house.
“My niece ran to me after she saw the cobra and said there was a snake in the home. I thought it would be a smaller snake and was quite surprised to see it was a king cobra.”
According to the Pattaya News report, the snake was 2.5 metres in length and it took rescue workers 40 minutes to remove it from the property. Locals say they have never seen a king cobra in the area before. The snakes are more common in the south of the country. Rescue workers released the king cobra in a forest in the Chon Buri area.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
