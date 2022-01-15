Phuket entertainment and night life still booming | Thaiger Stories

The Thaiger’s Jay visits Phuket’s famous Bangla Road ‘walking street’ to have a look at how the entertainment venues and night life is travelling at the moment. The initial observation is that it’s the same as it was back in 2019, pre-pandemic. How hard has the pandemic impacted the world famous Bangla street? And why is Phuket’s Patong getting to open up and Pattaya’s nightlife is still in the dark? Join Jay as he paints a picture of what’s really happening in Bangla Road right now in Phuket, Thailand.

Subscribe or Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.