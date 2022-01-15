Connect with us

Thailand

Phuket entertainment and night life still booming | Thaiger Stories

Thaiger Video

Published

 on 

The Thaiger’s Jay visits Phuket’s famous Bangla Road ‘walking street’ to have a look at how the entertainment venues and night life is travelling at the moment. The initial observation is that it’s the same as it was back in 2019, pre-pandemic. How hard has the pandemic impacted the world famous Bangla street? And why is Phuket’s Patong getting to open up and Pattaya’s nightlife is still in the dark? Join Jay as he paints a picture of what’s really happening in Bangla Road right now in Phuket, Thailand.

    Recent comments:
    image
    Rain
    2022-01-15 18:38
    6 minutes ago, Grumpish said: In 2019 tourism represented over 20% of Thailand's GDP, and Phuket is almost totally dependant on tourism. A myth that's repeated over and again.
    image
    Paco
    2022-01-15 19:07
    They should check how many officials benefit from having phuket open.. it stinks
    image
    AussieBob
    2022-01-15 19:30
    23 minutes ago, Paco said: They should check how many officials benefit from having phuket open.. it stinks Impossible. Not only are they never accountable for saying things like "90 cases in a week and we close the sandbox" (400…
    image
    Paco
    2022-01-15 19:32
    1 minute ago, AussieBob said: Impossible. Not only are they never accountable for saying things like "90 cases in a week and we close the sandbox" (400 a day now), but they are never held accountable for anything. Same as…
    image
    AussieBob
    2022-01-15 19:54
    20 minutes ago, Paco said: Nice you pointed out the facts regarding the 90 cases so people do not forget.... Expats are like elephants - we never forget. Thais on the other hand ....................

