In a shocking turn of events, a young man’s quick pit stop to charge his phone ended in disaster as he returned home to find his house engulfed in flames. The culprit? A dodgy charger cable.

At 2.30am, today, November 25, the Chiang Rak Yai Municipality Radio Centre received an urgent alert: a raging inferno had taken hold of a residence near the Udon Ratthaya Expressway in the Chiang Rak Yai subdistrict of Sam Khok district, Pathum Thani province.

The emergency response was swift and efficient. A fire truck from Chiang Rak Yai Subdistrict Municipality, police from Sam Khok Police Station, and additional fire-fighting resources from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation, along with village headman Winai Wankra, dashed to the scene.

Number 10, a quaint single-story wooden house nestled among a row of closely packed homes, was ablaze. Firefighters worked frantically to douse the fierce flames and block their lethal advance on neighbouring properties. Residents pitched in too, wielding chemical tanks and buckets of water. After a tense 20-minute battle, the fire was finally snuffed out.

Back at the scene, the house’s owner, 42 year old Charoen (surname withheld), recounted the nightmare unfolding. He explained that he had left his phone charging on a suspect charger and stepped out at 7.30pm. By the time he came back, he found his beloved home reduced to a smouldering wreck. In the commotion, he managed to brave the blaze and salvage some clothes.

This fiery episode serves as a stark reminder of the dangers lurking in faulty electronics. It pays to have quality gear, so make sure your chargers are on the up-and-up, or risk getting burned—literally.

In related news, a mobile phone charging overnight caused a fire in Samut Prakan, leaving a father and his two sons injured due to smoke inhalation. The blaze erupted in their three-storey commercial building, prompting an urgent response from local fire services.

The incident occurred on November 10, when the Samrong Nuea Police Station received a report of a fire in a commercial building within Soi Dan Samrong 28. The local fire department dispatched four fire engines from the Dan Samrong municipality, accompanied by a rescue team from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation.

Upon arrival, the fire was traced to the second-floor bedroom of the building, where thick smoke and visible flames were evident.