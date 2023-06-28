Pet-ri-fying clash: Pit bull lover severely beats her mother to protect her pet

Photo via KhaoSod

A Thai woman with a mental health issue attacked her mother with a statue after she beat her pet pit bull. The mother recovered from the severe wound on her head but still desired to live with her daughter.

Kanlayakorn Laoprasert, a member of staff at a condominium in Prathum Thani province near Bangkok, revealed to the media that the attacker named Hong had a row with her mother in their room on the ninth floor on Sunday, June 25.

Enraged, Hong struck her mother on the head with a 12-inch-high statue and subsequently threw it over the balcony in a fit of anger. Fortunately, there were no pedestrians below when the statue was hurled. The mother was treated at a hospital for three days for her severe head wound but astonishingly chose to return and continue living with Hong.

A neighbour of Hong’s testified to her amiable nature and claimed not to fear her despite her mental health challenges. The neighbour further disclosed that Hong’s mother scolded her daughter for not taking prescribed medication and even slapped her, which led to the dog’s aggressive response.

The pet pit bull, named Suriya, attempted to bite the mother, prompting her to strike the animal. This enraged Hong, prompting her to wield the statue against her mother. Overhearing the disturbing incident, the neighbour recalled Hong’s words, “You better hit me, not Suriya!”

It is known that Hong is receiving treatment from Srithanya Hospital, the largest psychiatric facility in Thailand. However, she rarely takes her medication and her regular alcohol consumption exacerbates her aggressive tendencies.

Kanlayakorn clarified that she lacked the authority to evict Hong from the condo as she owned the room rather than being a tenant. The condo management team urged relevant authorities to ensure Hong receives appropriate treatment, given the concerns raised by other residents regarding their safety.

This isn’t the first time Hong has made headlines for her controversial behaviour. In 2020, neighbours lodged numerous complaints against her for housing seven pit bulls within the condominium premises. The dogs were allowed to roam freely, leaving unsightly waste and causing fear of being attacked.

In 2021, Hong faced media attention again when she left the deceased body of her female pit bull, named Phurida, in her sedan for three days, emitting a foul smell in the area. Some news outlets reported that Hong would carry her pit bull everywhere until its untimely death inside her car.

Approximately a month after her pit bull’s death, Hong was arrested for breaking into a house and stealing a mobile phone and wireless headphones. These incidents paint a troubling picture of a woman grappling with mental health challenges and exhibiting erratic and potentially dangerous behaviour.