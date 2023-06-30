Peruvian exhibition of bull art in Bangkok aims to boost tourism and diplomacy

Photo Courtesy of Poramet Tangsathaporn, Bangkok Post

In a bid to foster diplomatic connections and boost tourism, Peru has unveiled an art exhibition in Bangkok featuring revered bull sculptures. This Peruvian exhibition, aptly named “Torito de Pucará: the Ambassador of the Peruvian Highlands,” is set up in collaboration between Peru’s embassy and the Siam Piwat company.

Yesterday, Cecilia Galarreta, Peru’s ambassador, enlightened that “Torito” translates to “Little Bull” while “Torito de Pucará” signifies “Little Bull of Pucará”. This refers to a quaint town nestled in Peru’s southern realms, where these sculptures trace their roots. Renowned for its clay work and pottery, this town stands as the origin point of these symbolic creations.

Delving into the cultural nuances of the Peruvian exhibition, she explained that Torito embodies prosperity, joy, fertility, and protection. In Andean culture, Toritos typically appear in pairs, portraying the concept of duality, a harmonious blend of positive and negative energy.

This Peruvian exhibition serves a bigger purpose of introducing and endorsing Peruvian culture on a global platform, noted Galarreta. This worldwide display is an initiative by the Peruvian Foreign Ministry and Puno authorities, covering Japan, Singapore and soon, Jakarta in Indonesia. Twenty bulls painted by local Peruvian organisations are part of this artwork tour, she added.

“Every single one of the twenty Toritos symbolises the finesse of Peruvian pottery and art, crafted by individuals from various Peruvian associations,” she remarked.

In addition, Thai artists have also showcased their versions of Toritos at the Peruvian exhibition. Illustrator Spun Inthawong interprets it under the “Into the Rainbow: The Colour of Quechua” theme, while Sukumarl Sarakasetrin, associated with the Fine Arts Faculty Creative Art Department of Chulalongkorn University, showcases “The Guardians: The Combination of Peruvian and Thai Culture.”

The Peruvian exhibition will remain open to the public until July 23 on the fifth floor of Siam Discovery. Meanwhile, on July 22, a public Torito painting session has been organised on the shopping complex’s fourth floor, reported Bangkok Post.

The fusion of Peruvian and Thai artwork is evident in the Toritos crafted by Thai artists Sukumarl Sarakasetrin and Spun Inthawong, adding a unique twist to the Peruvian exhibition.