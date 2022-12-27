Thailand
Pattaya’s New Year’s Eve fireworks extravaganza is back on!
Pattaya reversed its decision to cancel a three-day new year fireworks event at Bali Hai Pier. The city Mayor Poramet Ngampichet confirmed the fireworks extravaganza will now go ahead.
Pattaya last week cancelled the New Year’s Eve fireworks event, which was scheduled to take place from Thursday, December 29 to Saturday, December 31 without providing any specific reasons.
Thai netizens guessed it was because of several sensitive circumstances this month, including the recent illness of Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendira Debyavati, and the HTMS Sukhothai tragedy.
However, the Ministry of Interior confirmed yesterday that the government did not have any policy to drop the New Year’s Eve celebration. The ministry also urged each provincial governor to facilitate every New Year’s Eve event and take the best care of tourists’ safety and health.
So, Pattaya City Mayor Poramet announced that the fireworks event would return but on New Year’s Eve only. This will be the longest firework show that Pattaya has ever held because the show will try to cram in all the fireworks from the three-day schedule.
Pattaya City Mayor Hotline Facebook (สายตรงนายกเมืองพัทยา) updated the pictures of the concert stages and announced it will be the bigger they’ve ever held.
The city also urged visitors to travel to the event by public transportation to avoid the expected huge traffic. Free shuttle buses to the event will be available on three routes below:
- Pick up – Terminal 21 Pattaya shopping mall | Drop off – Pattaya Walking Street
- Pick up – Big C (Southern Pattaya branch) | Drop off – Bali Hai Bridge
- Pick up – Outlet Mall Pattaya in southern Pattaya | Drop off – Bali Hai Bridge
ORIGINAL STORY: Fireworks cancelled at Pattaya’s New Year event
Pattaya’s three-day New Year’s Eve event from December 29-31 at Bali Hai Pier is still going ahead but there will be no fireworks at all this year, even on the countdown into the New Year. Concerts and street food stalls will be available to enjoy as normal.
Facebook page Pattaya City Mayor Hotline (สายตรงนายกเมืองพัทยา) posted about the cancellation of the annual fire show yesterday. The reason for the urgent cancellation was not revealed.
Although, some netizens expect the firework ban has been put in place to pay respects to Princess Bajrakitiyabha who is still hospitalised at Bangkok’s King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital. Fireworks may be deemed inappropriate in such circumstances.
Others speculated that fireworks could be deemed inappropriate given that the country is mourning the tragic loss of sailors who died or went missing from the Royal Thai Navy’s HTMS Sukhothai which sank off the coast of Prachuap Khiri Khan on Sunday night.
The Pattaya City Mayor Hotline page added that concerts and street food stalls at the event will be operated which will boost Pattaya’s economy.
Other districts of Chon Buri province including Bang Pla Soi, Makam Yeng, and Baan Khot have completely cancelled their New Year events on December 31 and merit-making events on January 1. No reasoning was provided.
Deputy Public Health Minister Sathit Pitutecha confirmed that a proposal for the closing times at nightlife venues to be pushed to 4am has not been backed by the Cabinet.
The National Alcoholic Beverage Committee has launched a campaign to reduce drink-driving accidents on Thailand’s roads this festive season.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Pattaya’s New Year’s Eve fireworks extravaganza is back on!
Fireworks and sky lanterns still illegal in Phuket
Thai man fakes his own death in unique marriage proposal
What makes Amari Phuket a private tropical paradise?
Thailand offers free entry to museums and parks during new year holiday
King and Queen cleared of Covid-19 infection
Bangkok Amongst Best Places to Celebrate New Years | GMT
Bangkok court grants bail to Tuhao’s wife for 2 million baht
Phuket remembers anniversary of Indian Ocean Tsunami
Corpse wearing Royal Thai Navy shirt is a fisherman, not a HTMS Sukhothai sailor
Thaiger Cage hospitality digital pitch event to debut at Thailand Tourism Forum 2023
Foreign man fornicates with Thai woman on Pattaya street | Thailand News Today
Mall of America shooting: one dead, five arrested
Scientists discover secret of see-thru frogs
Hongkongers to pay 4.5 baht for plastic bags
Pope calls for peace in Ukraine, Russians support Putin
Where to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Bangkok 2023
Man allegedly strangles ex-wife and dumps her body on roadside in northeast Thailand
2 Chinese and 17 Thais arrested for illegal money lending apps
Trafficking rears ugly head again after group of Thais escapes slavery in Cambodia
Thai wildlife workers rush to aid stressed elephant rescued from smugglers
Group attacks Russian man near Phuket shopping mall
Teen brutally stabs other teens with scissors in Phuket fight
Bangkok chosen as Asia’s 2nd most cycling-friendly city
Thai man reportedly intoxicated injures Russian motorcyclist in Pattaya crash
Alcohol banned from festive gift baskets in Thailand
Burmese workers in Bangkok protest for 600 baht minimum wage
Patong lifeguards rescue Australian tourist who suddenly fell unconscious
Floods hit Malaysia hard, tens of thousands displaced
Body of tattooed man wearing Royal Thai Navy shirt washes up in southern Thailand
New restaurants in Phuket to try this December 2022
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Best of1 day ago
Where to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Bangkok 2023
-
Education3 days ago
St. Andrews International School, Green Valley, proud to achieve globally recognised Green Flag award
-
Destinations1 day ago
Best Western Hotels continues to expand with 6 new signings across the globe
-
Thailand1 day ago
Body of tattooed man wearing Royal Thai Navy shirt washes up in southern Thailand
-
Crime4 days ago
Monkey steals bag containing 50,000 Thai baht and throws it off a cliff
-
Crime22 hours ago
Golden gunmen set to repel crime wave in Thailand’s Wild West
-
Crime4 days ago
Village chief survives accidentally shooting himself while driving in central Thailand
-
Bangkok4 days ago
Bangkok tops list of trending Airbnb destinations this year