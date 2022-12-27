Connect with us

Pattaya’s New Year’s Eve fireworks extravaganza is back on!

Published

 on 

Photo by Cherd Pattayavoyage via Flickr

Pattaya reversed its decision to cancel a three-day new year fireworks event at Bali Hai Pier. The city Mayor Poramet Ngampichet confirmed the fireworks extravaganza will now go ahead.

Pattaya last week cancelled the New Year’s Eve fireworks event, which was scheduled to take place from Thursday, December 29 to Saturday, December 31 without providing any specific reasons.

Thai netizens guessed it was because of several sensitive circumstances this month, including the recent illness of Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendira Debyavati, and the HTMS Sukhothai tragedy.

However, the Ministry of Interior confirmed yesterday that the government did not have any policy to drop the New Year’s Eve celebration. The ministry also urged each provincial governor to facilitate every New Year’s Eve event and take the best care of tourists’ safety and health.

So, Pattaya City Mayor Poramet announced that the fireworks event would return but on New Year’s Eve only. This will be the longest firework show that Pattaya has ever held because the show will try to cram in all the fireworks from the three-day schedule.

Pattaya City Mayor Hotline Facebook (สายตรงนายกเมืองพัทยา) updated the pictures of the concert stages and announced it will be the bigger they’ve ever held.

The city also urged visitors to travel to the event by public transportation to avoid the expected huge traffic. Free shuttle buses to the event will be available on three routes below:

  • Pick up – Terminal 21 Pattaya shopping mall | Drop off – Pattaya Walking Street
  • Pick up – Big C (Southern Pattaya branch) | Drop off – Bali Hai Bridge
  • Pick up – Outlet Mall Pattaya in southern Pattaya | Drop off – Bali Hai Bridge

ORIGINAL STORY: Fireworks cancelled at Pattaya’s New Year event

Pattaya’s three-day New Year’s Eve event from December 29-31 at Bali Hai Pier is still going ahead but there will be no fireworks at all this year, even on the countdown into the New Year. Concerts and street food stalls will be available to enjoy as normal.

Facebook page Pattaya City Mayor Hotline (สายตรงนายกเมืองพัทยา) posted about the cancellation of the annual fire show yesterday. The reason for the urgent cancellation was not revealed.

Although, some netizens expect the firework ban has been put in place to pay respects to Princess Bajrakitiyabha who is still hospitalised at Bangkok’s King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital. Fireworks may be deemed inappropriate in such circumstances.

Others speculated that fireworks could be deemed inappropriate given that the country is mourning the tragic loss of sailors who died or went missing from the Royal Thai Navy’s HTMS Sukhothai which sank off the coast of Prachuap Khiri Khan on Sunday night.

The Pattaya City Mayor Hotline page added that concerts and street food stalls at the event will be operated which will boost Pattaya’s economy.

Other districts of Chon Buri province including Bang Pla Soi, Makam Yeng, and Baan Khot have completely cancelled their New Year events on December 31 and merit-making events on January 1. No reasoning was provided.

Deputy Public Health Minister Sathit Pitutecha confirmed that a proposal for the closing times at nightlife venues to be pushed to 4am has not been backed by the Cabinet.

The National Alcoholic Beverage Committee has launched a campaign to reduce drink-driving accidents on Thailand’s roads this festive season.

 

