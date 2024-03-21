Pattaya business owners petition against one-way traffic rule

Photo courtesy of Pattaya News

Pattaya recently saw over 200 business owners on Jomtien Beach Road petitioning the deputy mayor to revoke a one-way traffic rule that had been put into place. This rule, implemented on March 1, pertains to a stretch of Jomtien Beach Road from Dongtan Curve to the Chaiyapruek Intersection.

The one-way traffic rule is one aspect of a larger project, which includes several undertakings: the laying of HDPE drainage pipes through roadside excavation, the installation of underground electrical systems, road resurfacing, and improvements in lighting.

This project, with a budget ranging between 500 to 600 million baht, was initially welcomed by the public, primarily because of its transparent objectives.

However, the business owners, who convened at a restaurant on Jomtien Beach yesterday submitted a petition to Deputy Mayor Kritsana Boonsawat, ardently requesting the city to repeal the one-way rule that extends for several kilometres. Their grievance stems from the fact that the traffic change has reportedly led to a significant decrease in sales for businesses along Jomtien Beach. The lack of ongoing road construction only fuels their discontent, as the restriction then appears to be baseless.

Further exacerbating the situation is the concern and inconvenience caused to many motorists. The one-way rule has resulted in routine traffic build-ups on side streets, Chaiyapreuk being a prime example.

Deputy Mayor Kritsana, upon receiving the petition, acknowledged the concerns raised by the business owners, reported Pattaya News.

Kritsana promised to present the issue to the Pattaya City administration for urgent discussion. An upcoming meeting is expected to bring about a decision on the matter, Kritsana assured.

In related news, the picturesque road from Walking Street to Bali Hai Pier in Pattaya transformed into a bustling bazaar, causing mayhem for locals and tourists alike. The 1.5-kilometre stretch, once a serene link between nightlife and island getaways, turned into a traffic-ridden nightmare.

The situation has escalated to the point where motorcycles are haphazardly strewn across the road, leaving no room for pedestrians or vehicles.