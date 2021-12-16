Pattaya bar meeting & Omicron in SE Asia | Thailand Top Stories

Bangkok, Pattaya in Chon Buri, Phuket and Chiang Mai are planning new year events, and not cause a new Covid spike. A meeting held yesterday in the non-stop attempts by businesses in Pattaya to reopen bars and entertainment venues. Bangkok’s Khlong Saen Saep is in for a major cleanup. The Sky Mountain restaurant in Pattaya has been raided a fifth time for violating Covid-19 restrictions. The government is going to require car makers in Thailand to lower their electric vehicle price tags and step up production of EVs in the Kingdom within three years for both domestic and export markets. Omicron, whilst now identified and spreading in other parts of the world, is now being identified in more Southeast Asia countries, as the Philippines and Cambodia both reported the first cases of the new variant yesterday.

