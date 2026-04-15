102-year-old ‘Khun Yai Whin’ walks unaided at Songkran festival

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: April 15, 2026, 12:45 PM
50 1 minute read
102-year-old ‘Khun Yai Whin’ walks unaided at Songkran festival | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A 102 year old woman known as “Khun Yai Whin” became the highlight of this year’s Songkran celebrations in Mueang district, Pathum Thani, walking unaided and drawing admiration from the more than 500 people in attendance.

The festival, held today, April 15, at the multipurpose area of Baan Klang subdistrict, centred on honouring the elderly in keeping with Thai new year tradition. Activities included sprinkling water on Buddha statues and pouring water over the hands of senior participants as a mark of respect.

Her daughter, Sak Changket, said her mother’s long life comes down to a simple diet of natural foods, including foraged fence-side vegetables and traditional Thai chilli paste.

The event was attended by local dignitaries including Panya Nopkham, mayor of Baan Klang subdistrict, and deputy mayor Sutthin Nopkham, along with government officials, municipal staff, and residents. Suphachai Nopkham, a member of Parliament for Pathum Thani’s constituency 2, provided drinking water for attendees. The municipality arranged food from over ten local vendors, and each elderly attendee received five kilogrammes of rice.

Panya addressed the crowd, praising the communal spirit of gathering to seek blessings from elders during the Thai new year. He stressed the importance of preserving such cultural traditions and wished Baan Klang’s residents good health and prosperity, reported KhaoSod.

102-year-old 'Khun Yai Whin' walks unaided at Songkran festival | News by Thaiger

Wondering how to celebrate Songkran in Thailand? The Thai New Year festival, held officially from April 13 to 15, offers something for everyone. On the traditional side, you can pour scented water over Buddha statues at temples, make merit with offerings to monks, take part in the Rod Nam Dam Hua ceremony to pay respects to elders, or release fish and birds near local temples. For a modern experience, head to Khaosan or Silom roads in Bangkok for massive water fights, catch the parade and festivities at IconSiam, or make your way up to Chiang Mai for a mix of both worlds.

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Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: April 15, 2026, 12:45 PM
50 1 minute read

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Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.