102-year-old ‘Khun Yai Whin’ walks unaided at Songkran festival

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A 102 year old woman known as “Khun Yai Whin” became the highlight of this year’s Songkran celebrations in Mueang district, Pathum Thani, walking unaided and drawing admiration from the more than 500 people in attendance.

The festival, held today, April 15, at the multipurpose area of Baan Klang subdistrict, centred on honouring the elderly in keeping with Thai new year tradition. Activities included sprinkling water on Buddha statues and pouring water over the hands of senior participants as a mark of respect.

Her daughter, Sak Changket, said her mother’s long life comes down to a simple diet of natural foods, including foraged fence-side vegetables and traditional Thai chilli paste.

The event was attended by local dignitaries including Panya Nopkham, mayor of Baan Klang subdistrict, and deputy mayor Sutthin Nopkham, along with government officials, municipal staff, and residents. Suphachai Nopkham, a member of Parliament for Pathum Thani’s constituency 2, provided drinking water for attendees. The municipality arranged food from over ten local vendors, and each elderly attendee received five kilogrammes of rice.

Panya addressed the crowd, praising the communal spirit of gathering to seek blessings from elders during the Thai new year. He stressed the importance of preserving such cultural traditions and wished Baan Klang’s residents good health and prosperity, reported KhaoSod.