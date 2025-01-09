Parents mourn sudden loss of daughter to viral heart infection

Parents mourn sudden loss of daughter to viral heart infection
Picture courtesy of Thairath

The parents of a three year old girl have shared their heartache following her sudden death due to a viral infection that caused acute myocarditis. Doctor Anu Thongdaeng from Chumphon’s public health office explained that the virus is commonly found in the environment.

The young girl, Diana, who showed no prior warning signs, experienced mild fever and then severe convulsions. Her mother rushed her to the hospital where doctors attempted resuscitation and placed her on a ventilator, but unfortunately, she passed away.

Yesterday, January 8, reporters visited her family’s home in Bang Luk subdistrict, Mueang district, Chumphon province, as preparations were underway for Diana’s funeral. Her parents, 30 year old Puwanat and 29 year old Apichaya, along with family and friends, were in mourning.

Puwanat and Apichaya expressed their deep sorrow, recounting how they always cared for her diligently. Diana had only experienced typical childhood illnesses, like fever, with no indication of any serious underlying conditions.

When she was nine months old, she experienced a fever with convulsions, but immediate medical attention prevented further complications. Since then, they remained vigilant for any signs of fever.

Late last year, the family travelled to northern Thailand, and upon returning, Diana developed a fever. Following medical advice, they managed her symptoms at home and sought hospital care when needed.

Heart infection

Diana eventually recovered and returned to nursery school, though she became more susceptible to fevers, likely due to allergies.

Just before her passing, Diana had a mild fever of 37.4°C. She appeared to recover after being cared for by her parents. However, on the morning of January 5, she suddenly screamed and ran to her father, who then noticed her becoming unresponsive.

Despite attempts to revive her, Diana’s condition worsened, prompting a rushed trip to a private hospital. En route, she displayed concerning symptoms, including involuntary bowel movements.

Upon arrival, Diana was given emergency treatment, including intubation. Despite initial reluctance, her parents consented to the procedure. She was transferred to Chumphon Hospital, where doctors continued with resuscitation efforts. Sadly, Diana was pronounced dead shortly after due to a viral infection affecting her heart.

Dr Anu clarified that the virus involved, an enterovirus, is not new and commonly exists in the environment. It typically does not cause severe illness or death. In Chumphon, only one out of eight cases resulted in a fatality, with an incidence rate of 0.01%.

The public is urged not to panic, as proper hygiene practices like washing hands and cleaning surfaces can prevent infection, reported KhaoSod.

Public health officials have investigated Diana’s nursery and home to provide guidance and reassurance to the community. Dr Anu emphasised that the virus is not a new strain and encouraged the public to continue their daily lives while adhering to health recommendations.

Picture courtesy of Thiarath

Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

