Three Thai provinces suffer PM2.5 levels, most enjoy good air

Picture courtesy of Thairath

As of this morning, only three provinces in northern and northeastern Thailand experienced seriously harmful levels of PM2.5 pollution, while the majority of the country enjoyed good air quality.

Data from the Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA) disclosed that Mae Hong Son, a province in the north, recorded a red level of particulate matter 2.5 micrometres or less in diametre (PM2.5) at 96.5 micrograms per cubic metre of air over the past 24 hours. This far exceeds the safe threshold, which is set at 37.5µg/m³.

Nakhon Phanom and Mukdahan, both in the northeast, were the other two provinces suffering from harmful smog levels, registering 94.2µg/m³ and 76.2µg/m³ of PM2.5 respectively.

Additionally, 29 other provinces, primarily in the north and northeast, detected orange levels of PM2.5, indicating initial unsafe conditions.

These provinces, ranked in descending order of PM2.5 measurements, include Chiang Mai, Amnat Charoen, Nan, Lamphun, Ubon Ratchathani, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Lampang, Kalasin, Yasothon, Phrae, Uttaradit, Udon Thani, Nong Khai, Phayao, Chiang Rai, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Tak, Loei, Roi Et, Sukhothai, Si Sa Ket, Maha Sarakham, Khon Kaen, Kamphaeng Phet, Phetchabun, Phitsanulok, Surin, and Chaiyaphum. The PM2.5 levels in these areas ranged from 39.1 to 74.1µg/m³.

Meanwhile, provinces in the lower central plain, the east, and the south reported moderate to good air quality. The eastern provinces of Chon Buri and Rayong showcased the best air conditions, recording the lowest PM2.5 levels at 19.6µg/m³, closely followed by Samut Prakan at 20.0µg/m³, reported Bangkok Post.

GISTDA’s map underscores that most parts of Thailand experienced good air quality this morning.

In related news, a surge in smog levels was experienced on April 3, with PM2.5 dust readings surpassing 200 microgrammes per cubic metre of air in three northern provinces, including Chiang Mai.

GISTDA disclosed at 9am that 20 provinces registered red (significantly harmful) levels of particulate matter 2.5 micrometres and below in diameter (PM2.5).