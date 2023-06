Old escalator potentially the cause of tragic accident at Bangkok Airport

Photo via Facebook/ UdonSociety

Authorities at Don Mueang Airport reported that an old escalator caused the tragic accident resulting in a Thai woman losing her leg.

During a press conference this afternoon, airport director Karun Thanakunjeeraphat provided an update on the victim’s condition. The victim requested a transfer from Bhumibol Adulyadej Hospital to Banrungrad International Hospital. The latter hospital has since announced the good news that her leg can be reattached.

According to Karun, an investigation into the accident is still ongoing, with both airport authorities and external specialists.

The director revealed that the escalator in question was manufactured by Hitachi and has been in operation since 1996. The system has not been updated in 27 years and its sensor differs from those found on newer escalators. Karun also disclosed that the company confirmed that the airport could continue using the escalator with proper maintenance.

However, Karun insisted that the airport has no intention of continuing to use the escalator. There is a plan in place to replace several outdated escalators throughout the airport by 2025. However, following the accident, the airport is now considering expediting the replacement process.

Karun promised the media that he would update the cause of the accident to the news agencies and the public as soon as the investigation ends.

In a separate press conference, the Deputy Spokesperson from the Thai Sang Thai Party, Sornthep Rojpojjanarat, revealed that the government and the airport were warned and told to check all of the systems in the airport before easing pandemic-related entry measures. Nevertheless, the warning was ignored.

Sornthep questioned why the government wanted to spend 3 million baht on a new terminal at the airport instead of using the budget to improve the security system and facilities at existing terminals.

Sornthep also mentioned that in a Boutique Adventure survey, Don Mueang International Airport ranked as the 26th most dangerous airport out of the 29 they surveyed globally.

ORIGINAL STORY: Thai woman loses leg on Bangkok airport escalator

A Thai woman tragically lost her leg after collapsing on an escalator at Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok today.

The Director of the Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok, Karun Thanakunjeeraphat, revealed the accident took place around 8.30am today, June 29. He reported that the accident happened at an escalator in the South Corridor between Pier 4 and Pier 5 of the domestic passenger terminal 2.

According to the picture shared by the airport, the accident occurred at the end of the moving walkway. According to the report, the victim was en route to travel to the southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat. While she was on the walkway, she collapsed, and then her leg was drawn into the machine, up to the kneecap. Karun explained the sequence of events captured on the CCTV footage, stating…

“From the CCTV footage, it appears that the passenger’s left leg was struck by a suitcase while she was on the escalator. She subsequently fell, and her leg was pulled down.”

Airport staff reacted promptly, providing immediate assistance and hurriedly rushing the victim to the Bhumibol Adulyadej Hospital. However, the severity of her injuries led to the unfortunate amputation of her leg.

All of the involved escalators were temporarily discontinued while the engineering team investigated the cause of the accident.

The airport made an official statement about the matter at 11.30am revealing that the authorities had visited the victim in hospital, and the airport is willing to provide full support on treatment costs and compensation. The airport stated…

“We deeply regret the distressing incident at Don Mueang Airport and are fully committed to providing care, covering medical expenses and necessary compensation.”

Many Thai netizens urged the authorities to provide the result of the thorough investigation as soon as possible. Some netizens agreed that the incident reminded them of a similar case that occurred three to four years ago when the escalator pulled a shoe of a Thai man beneath the platform.

The victim revealed his experience on Facebook in 2019. He explained that he walked normally on the moving walkway when he suddenly felt something pulling his shoe. He tried to retrieve his shoes and eventually decided to take them off. Immediately, the escalator pulled his shoe beneath the platform.

The man stated that he shared his experience to warn the others. He said if he did not take off his shoe in time, it could have been his foot trapped beneath the escalator instead of his shoe. He added that all he received from the airport was an apology message via SMS.

