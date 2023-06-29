Chinese security forces thwart tomb-raiding gang and recover Song Dynasty coins

Picture courtesy of Wikipedia

Public security forces disclosed their successful crackdown on a tomb-raiding gang in Ningxia Hui, northwest China. The police reclaimed hundreds of kilograms of ancient coins dating back to the Song Dynasty (1503-1822).

Police in Helan County got wind of an operation to exchange vintage coins in Tongxin County last May. The investigation revealed that these archaic coins were exhumed from the Helan Mountain Nature Reserve. They further stated that three suspects involved in the transaction of the ancient coins were apprehended at the scene. Along with the arrests, over 300 kilograms of ancient Song Dynasty coins, valued in excess of 500,000 yuan (equivalent to around 2.44 million baht, US$68,445), were seized. The successful investigations and subsequent arrests led to a total of seven suspects in custody. The case is reportedly under further investigation, reported KhaoSod.

The increasing trend for grave-robbing displays a growing illicit trade of antique artefacts, which China is steadily attempting to curb. The capture of the tomb-raiding gang in Ningxia Hui is a recent demonstration of this attempt. The police report said…

The protection of ancient relics has become a priority for the security forces in China. As the illegal trade continues, police are continually making efforts to put a stop to these syndicates and protect the country’s rich cultural heritage. This ongoing investigation illustrates China’s commitment to preserving its history and cracking down on grave-robbing and antique smuggling operations.