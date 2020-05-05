Obesity on the rise in the Land of Smiles | The Thaiger

Thailand
Obesity on the rise in the Land of Smiles
Thailand has a health problem and it appears to be an even bigger concern than the current Covid-19 pandemic. The World Health Organisation says nearly one third of the Thai population is now overweight and 9% of the country is obese. Malaysia currently holds the dubious honour of having the highest obesity rate in Southeast Asia – but Thailand is now in second place.
In a report in the Chiangrai Times, leading academics and medical experts lay bare their concerns. Obesity is well-known for being a leading cause of diabetes, heart problems, arthiritis and several other debilitating conditions. And in countries with less-developed healthcare systems, this is even more of a burden.
In Thailand in particular, obesity is just as prevalent in children, with 1 in 10 children classed as overweight. 10.5% of kids under 5 are obese. That figure rises to 13.9% for those aged between 6 and 14. In adults, both men and women are getting fatter, with the highest rate of obesity being among those in the 45–59 age group, followed by the 30-44 group. This is the case with both genders.
The study also reveals that obesity rates are lower in rural areas. Central Thailand and Bangkok have higher rates, with the difference most pronounced among the male population. In particular, obesity is prevalent among Buddhist monks, with one theory being that they are regularly offered food by devout Buddhists and it is rude not to accept it.
Whereas junk food costs less in the western world and is more likely to be eaten by poorer families, it is the opposite in Thailand. The rise in obesity therefore is partly being attributed to a rise in income, combined with a more sedentary way of living for many. Thai men and women aged 45-59 tend to have more income and those who do live in urban areas. They have also been shown to have a higher obesity rate.
Now medical experts are warning the public of the risks associated with obesity, while the government has issued guidelines on the daily consumption of sugar, sodium and saturated fat. Schools are being encouraged to introduce more activities for children and to reduce the amount of time they spend sitting at desks.
Meanwhile, public health official Amporn Bejapolpitak says monks need to get more active and that the public should offer them healthier food choices. It’s believed that 50% of the nation’s monks are obese. Professor Jongiit Angkatavanich from Bangkok’s Chulalongkorn University expressed grave concern.
“Obesity in our monks is a ticking time bomb. Many of the monks are suffering from diseases that we know are actually preventable.”
292 Thai nationals return home from Hong Kong and The Maldives
Yesterday at around 5pm, 292 Thai nationals returned home from Hong Kong and The Maldives, all 292 passengers have been sent straight to a state-organised quarantine centre for 14 days, both city hotels that were currently empty.
The first flight arrived from Hong Kong at 3:59 pm. 161 passengers were on board the plane.Upon landing all passengers passed the initial screening point and no one was found with a high fever. They are being detained for 14 days at the Palazzo Hotel, Ratchadapisek Road in the capital (not too shabby!)
The second flight arrived from Maldives, flight number Q29350 at 4:08 pm. 131 passengers passed the screening with no high fevers detected. They are now detained for 14 days at Ambassador Hotel at Soi Sukhumvit 11.
Thailand News Today – Monday, May 4
Coronation Day in Thailand
Today is the first anniversary since HM King Maha Vajiralongkorn ascended the throne and became the tenth king of the Chakri dynasty.
Last year’s ceremonies were held between May 2 – 4 with the actual coronation of the new King happening on the third day. One thing Thailand does particularly well is grand ceremony and HM’s coronation was a broad spectacle given full live coverage on the television with thousands of Thais lining the streets to capture some of the pomp and ceremony. The last crowning of a Thai King was for his father, Kong Bhumibol Adulyadej on May 5, 1950.
National ban on alcohol sales Wednesday
There will be another day of bans on alcohol sales this Wednesday with one of the sacred Buddhist holidays, Visakha Buscha Day.
The ban is nothing to do with Covid-19 or the recent provincial bans on buying alcohol. The ban on alcohol sales was lifted yesterday in all but six provinces. There was a rush on stores carrying alcohol with Macro and Tesco saying they were close to running out of stock despite being ready for the onslaught of sales when the doors opened yesterday.
Whilst the Covid-19 ban is now lifted the country will have another 24 hour ban on sales from just after midnight on Tuesday, throughout Wednesday.
Owners of Pattaya nightlife venues discuss Covid-19 regulations for re-opening
The owners of entertainment establishments in Pattaya held a meeting at the city’s Hollywood Club over the weekend to exchange ideas on appropriate safety measures to implement as part of a future re-opening.
For now, all bars and clubs around Thailand are closed until further notice as part of measures in place to prevent a re-ignition of new cases of the Covid-19 virus.
The 20 business owners attended the meeting and between them came up with a variety of suggestions that can be put forward. Looks like, though there was plenty of ideas between them at the meeting, there wasn’t much distance.
The ideas proposed included the mandatory wearing of masks, bar staff to wear face shields and gloves, temperature checks at every venue, a limit on the number of customers admitted and the logging of ID and passport numbers for possible contact tracing.
Pattaya bar raided, 8 arrested for violating emergency decree
Meanwhile police in Pattaya raided a small bar just outside the city for violating the Covid-19 emergency decree by being open and selling alcohol.
The raid took place at The Pussycat Club in Nongprue at 9pm on Saturday. Police officers were acting following a tip-off that the bar was open and selling alcohol. 8 people, 5 Thais and 3 foreigners, were found to be drinking on the premises, violating the ban on social gathering for the purpose of consuming alcohol.
Over 500 Thais fly home today and straight into quarantine
The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration announced today that 581 Thais have returned from 5 countries.
Over the weekend the flights with repatriating Thais arrived from Maldives, Hong Kong, Singapore, Spain, Russia, Kazakhstan, the Netherlands and UAE.
Some 4165 Thais have now returned from 24 countries since April 4, not including the thousands who have returned across the land borders.
Blacktipped reef sharks return to Koh Hong, Krabi
Marine officials have reported schools of blacktipped reef sharks around the waters of Koh Hong in Krabi, another case of recovery of the local ecosystems around the area.
Than Bok Khorani National Park staff were checking the area around Koh Hong and came across dozens of Blacktipped reef sharks swimming and feeding along the shores in Krabi province.
Sponsorship in a Covid-19 era
By Paul Poole
Now is not the time to run and hide. As events are being cancelled and postponed due to the effects of Covid-19, rights holders and brands are faced with unprecedented challenges and questions about how best to manage the situation. Naturally, a lot of people ask themselves what the industry will look like on the ‘other side’.
Over the last couple of months, we have worked with clients, sponsors and partners, helping them make a decision on what to do with their rights packaging and what ‘bounce back’ activities to undertake. Every client, sponsor and partner is different but there are a few principles and notions that, in our opinion, are worth taking into account during this time.
- It is easy – and in some cases mandatory – to postpone an event, however, we believe that rights holders that go ‘against the tide’ will be long-term winners. What that looks like will depend on each individual case but now is the time to get creative and test new formats, setups and distribution channels.
- The Covid-19 pandemic has created a buyer’s market for sponsorship rights – brands are looking for deals and are incentivised to be creative.
- There is huge value in the market for brands brave enough to commit budget rather than wait until a return to normality.
- There is a clear opportunity for brands not just to be seen as supporting rights holders who are affected financially by prolonged disruption to the calendar, but to be the brand that was there in times of uncertainty. This is a unique opportunity to strengthen relationships and increase brand loyalty.
- Make the best of the downtime. Engage your core audiences through insightful and interactive virtual events such as seminars and workshops to strengthen the community – not just to sell. Share experiences, take in new ideas and strengthen brand loyalty in the process.
Many are wondering what consumer demand will look like once lockdown restrictions ease. Will consumers be fearful of travel, live events and socialising, or will we return to pre-pandemic numbers and if so, how fast?
Data suggests that after prolonged restrictions like the ones seen in many countries around the world, consumers are eager to resume some resemblance of normality. According to a survey carried out by IMI International, there is a pent up demand to attend sporting and charity events, concerts and festivals. Now is the time to prepare.
There is no doubt that these are challenging times, however, it is the actors who are arming themselves with the best-available data and making tangible plans on how to move forward in an uncertain environment that are most likely to come out on the other side best prepared to navigate this new reality. That means finding the bridge between your products and services and new needs and mindsets: sell to help – not to move product. Stay active – a lot of marketing activity does not require physical proximity; you can still make powerful marketing happen.
Paul Poole is the founder, managing director and chairman of Paul Poole (South East Asia) Co., Ltd., an independent marketing consultancy based in Bangkok, Thailand. The company specialises in commercial sponsorship and partnership marketing, working with both rights holders and brands. Paul Poole (South East Asia) Co., Ltd. has packaged, sold and managed sponsorship and partnership opportunities for a number of Southeast Asia’s leading events.
