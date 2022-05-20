Connect with us

Thailand

No reason given for permanent closure of popular Saphan Pla Hua Hin Walking Street

Petch Petpailin

Published

 on 

Photo via ถนนคนเดินสะพานปลาหัวหิน

Saphan Pla Walking Street, in Hua Hin district of the southern province Prachuab Khiri Khao, has closed permanently.

The announcement of the closure appeared on the walking street’s official Facebook page on Wednesday, May 18. The page announced, “Saphan Pla Hua Hin Walking Street closes permanently for some reason. Sorry to everyone who is interested to visit and contact us via inbox.”

No official reason has been given as to why the fishing pier was closed. The spot had been turned into a night market every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday in recent years, and it was hugely popular among Thai and foreign tourists who enjoyed the street food from its local stalls.

The walking street was temporarily closed for renovation in January according to its Facebook page. Its closure is unexpected and has disappointed local visitors. Many people commented on the Facebook post announcing the closure saying they were planning to visit this weekend. Another lamented the closure as it “was a landmark of Hua Hin.”

SOURCE: Hua Hin Today | Saphan Pla Hua Hin Walking Street

 

    Recent comments:
    image
    Scribble
    2022-05-20 13:39
    Structural damage found/made worse/caused during renovation perhaps?
    image
    HolyCowCm
    2022-05-20 13:59
    Just think of the used cooking oil and garbage these vendors throw into the water.
    Petch Petpailin

    Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on Thai news and what's happening in Thailand. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp.

