No reason given for permanent closure of popular Saphan Pla Hua Hin Walking Street

Saphan Pla Walking Street, in Hua Hin district of the southern province Prachuab Khiri Khao, has closed permanently.

The announcement of the closure appeared on the walking street’s official Facebook page on Wednesday, May 18. The page announced, “Saphan Pla Hua Hin Walking Street closes permanently for some reason. Sorry to everyone who is interested to visit and contact us via inbox.”

No official reason has been given as to why the fishing pier was closed. The spot had been turned into a night market every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday in recent years, and it was hugely popular among Thai and foreign tourists who enjoyed the street food from its local stalls.

The walking street was temporarily closed for renovation in January according to its Facebook page. Its closure is unexpected and has disappointed local visitors. Many people commented on the Facebook post announcing the closure saying they were planning to visit this weekend. Another lamented the closure as it “was a landmark of Hua Hin.”

SOURCE: Hua Hin Today | Saphan Pla Hua Hin Walking Street