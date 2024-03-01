Newborn found mutilated near Mae Hong Son camp

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A tragic discovery was made outside a worker’s camp in Mae Hong Son province, where the body of a newborn baby, suspected to have been abandoned post-birth, was found mutilated and partially burnt.

Authorities are investigating this harrowing incident, which has shocked the local community and prompted a search for the person responsible.

Police were alerted to the gruesome scene yesterday on the outskirts of the stone mill worker’s camp located on the Mae Hong Son bypass road, in the Pang Moo sub-district. Upon arrival, they found the remains of an infant, which had been ravaged by stray dogs and left just 7 metres from the camp’s periphery.

The body, which showed no signs of decomposition, had suffered extensive damage, with the abdominal area torn and limb pieces missing. This made it impossible to determine the child’s gender. Furthermore, the head and left arm bore signs of burns, and the right arm was missing.

The first to stumble upon the macabre scene was a 24 year old worker, Peerapong, who resided at the camp. He recounted that after returning from the work site at about 6pm, he noticed two dogs gnawing at what appeared to be human remains.

Closer inspection revealed it to be the body of an infant, prompting him to notify the authorities. A preliminary examination suggested that the child had perished four to five hours prior, but the exact cause of death remained undetermined due to the condition of the remains.

In a bid to unravel this disturbing case, DNA samples were collected from the scene as potential evidence. Officers combed the vicinity for any missing body parts and interviewed the camp’s residents to check for recent pregnancies or disappearances, but no suspects were initially identified.

The prevailing theory is that the infant’s mother, possibly not wanting to keep the child, gave birth alone. Following the birth, the baby may have died, leading the mother to attempt to dispose of the body by burning it. Unfortunately, the scent attracted stray dogs, which then carried off and mutilated the body, reported KhaoSod.

As part of the ongoing investigation, police are examining surveillance footage from the bypass road and conducting further inquiries to locate the perpetrator.