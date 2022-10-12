Thailand
New MRT Yellow Line monorail train starts trial run today
The new MRT Yellow Line monorail train in Bangkok and Samut Prakarn province starts its trial run without passengers today and is expected to be fully operational by June next year.
The Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) announced yesterday that the new MRT Yellow Line would be on trial today from 10am to 5.30pm.
The trial is running from 16 out of 23 stations, from Si Iam to Lat Phrao Station.
The line extends mostly from the eastern side of Bangkok to the northern part of Samut Prakarn province. It starts at Ratchada, Lat Phrao Intersection in Bangkok, heads along Lat Phrao Road to Bang Kapi Intersection, continues to Si Nakarin Road, enters Teparak Road in Samut Prakarn province, and ends at Samrong Intersection.
The line is connected with the BTS Light Green Line at Samrong Station, the Airport Rail Link at Hua Mark Station, and the MRT Blue Line at Lat Phrao Station.
The major construction of the Yellow Line project started in March 2018, and the project is now well under construction. The service from Samrong to Hua Mark Station is expected to open by January 2023, and the rest of the station from Lat Phrao to Si Kritha Station is expected to be available by June next year.
The trial train run does not allow passengers to get on board but the MRTA is inviting the public to check out the trial runs on station platforms and win a reward. The MRTA is encouraging enthusiasts to take selfies with the train and post them on Facebook with the hashtag # Yellowmonorail # MRTa. The train line will reward 100 lucky winners with a yellow MRT train piggy bank by October 14.
- Win a 3-night beachfront stay at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket by taking a short Thaiger Survey HERE!
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Singapore taxi dragges traffic police officer from window.
IMF says world economy about to hit recession
Japanese woman loses millions in intergalactic romance scam
Best land plots and villas with gorgeous sea views in Kamala, Phuket
US imposes more sanctions on Taliban over its treatment of women
What $300,000 and less buys you for a villa in Pattaya
Airline flight capacity is up, Thai tourism officials hopeful
Vietnam elected to UN Human Rights Council despite poor track record
The types of NFTs you should know about in 2022
New MRT Yellow Line monorail train starts trial run today
No peace for Maddie as ‘prime suspect’ charged with historical sex offences
Manager of famous Thai rapper ‘Illslick’ given 2 years in prison over sex scandal
Where to order cannabis/weed in Thailand
Over 1,000 Thais repatriated from trafficking in Cambodia
Thai motorcycle taxi rider rips off Malaysian tourist
10 things foreigners may find strange in Thailand
Top 5 reputable accounting firms in Thailand 2022
Outstanding halal restaurants in Bangkok
Moving to Thailand checklist: What you need to know before your move
Best places to take a road trip in Thailand
What to pack for a holiday in Thailand: The essential packing guide
10 things foreigners may find strange in Thailand
Thai coconut milk desserts too delicious to miss
Thailand voted No.3 in list of ‘Top Countries In The World 2022’
Angry American man smashes up a Thai man’s car
Never forget Thailand’s October 6 massacre
BREAKING: at least 32 dead in mass shooting at nursery in northeast Thailand
Mass shooting in Thailand: 36 dead, including 24 children, 12 injured
Thailand News Today | 36 dead in a mass shooting at a nursery in northeast Thailand
Yadom: Nasal inhaler Thais can’t live without
Alcohol sales ban in Thailand today to mark end of Buddhist Lent
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Guides2 days ago
Moving to Thailand checklist: What you need to know before your move
-
360 Reviews1 day ago
Best places to take a road trip in Thailand
-
Guides3 hours ago
10 things foreigners may find strange in Thailand
-
Best of2 days ago
10 Best Seed Banks that Ship Cannabis Seeds Discreetly to You (Free US Shipping)
-
SMART Visa2 days ago
Starting a business and obtaining SMART Visa in Thailand is easy with Startup Booster
-
Guides2 days ago
Yadom: Nasal inhaler Thais can’t live without
-
Thailand2 days ago
Alcohol sales ban in Thailand today to mark end of Buddhist Lent
-
Phuket2 days ago
Phuket ‘ready’ to open nightclubs until 4am
Recent comments: