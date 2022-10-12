New MRT Yellow Line monorail train starts trial run today

The new MRT Yellow Line monorail train in Bangkok and Samut Prakarn province starts its trial run without passengers today and is expected to be fully operational by June next year.

The Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) announced yesterday that the new MRT Yellow Line would be on trial today from 10am to 5.30pm.

The trial is running from 16 out of 23 stations, from Si Iam to Lat Phrao Station.

The line extends mostly from the eastern side of Bangkok to the northern part of Samut Prakarn province. It starts at Ratchada, Lat Phrao Intersection in Bangkok, heads along Lat Phrao Road to Bang Kapi Intersection, continues to Si Nakarin Road, enters Teparak Road in Samut Prakarn province, and ends at Samrong Intersection.

The line is connected with the BTS Light Green Line at Samrong Station, the Airport Rail Link at Hua Mark Station, and the MRT Blue Line at Lat Phrao Station.

The major construction of the Yellow Line project started in March 2018, and the project is now well under construction. The service from Samrong to Hua Mark Station is expected to open by January 2023, and the rest of the station from Lat Phrao to Si Kritha Station is expected to be available by June next year.

The trial train run does not allow passengers to get on board but the MRTA is inviting the public to check out the trial runs on station platforms and win a reward. The MRTA is encouraging enthusiasts to take selfies with the train and post them on Facebook with the hashtag # Yellowmonorail # MRTa. The train line will reward 100 lucky winners with a yellow MRT train piggy bank by October 14.

Win a 3-night beachfront stay at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket by taking a short Thaiger Survey HERE!