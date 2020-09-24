Thailand
New army chief declares he’ll protect Thailand’s monarchy and restore peace
At a time of mass pro-democracy protests, with some activists facing charges for criticising the role of the Thai head of state, the new army chief says he pledges to restore peace and protect the country’s monarchy. In a ceremony formerly saying farewell to retiring generals, incoming army chief Narongphan Jitkaewtae said he would restore peace and be loyal to the Thai Monarchy.
His statement comes at a time when many people are speaking out against Thailand’s military-run government and calling for changes to the constitution (voted for by referendum in 2017). A number of protest leaders face charges relating to their actions at protests, like breaking the emergency decree back in July for holding a large public gathering, as well as violating the lèse majesté law for criticising or insulting Thailand’s King or members of the royal family.
“Protecting the monarchy with absolute loyalty and supporting the government to resolve national problems and working to advance the country are tasks for which the generals deserve the honour.”
Narongphan praised the more than 250 retiring generals, including the outgoing army chief, saying they all dedicated their time to protect Thailand and maintain law and order.
“We faithfully pledge to carry on your ideologies and perform our duties to the best of our ability, to ensure peace in society, foster national unity and support the country’s development.”
The retiring defence forces chief Pornpipat Benyasri said he was proud for his service in the armed forces and will continue to defend the country’s sovereignty, people and the Monarchy after his service has ended.
“We won’t hesitate to sacrifice our time whenever we are needed.”
SOURCES: Bangkok Post
Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Koh Samui
Raja salvage operation resumes, garbage truck, pick-up raised from seabed
An operation to raise the sunken Raja 4 ferry and its cargo of vehicles from the seabed off Koh Samui has resumed, after being delayed due to bad weather. The ferry sank on the night of August 1 as it was transporting several garbage trucks from Samui to the mainland. The ferry had set sail in bad weather and capsized when its cargo of trucks shifted during the crossing. 5 of the 16 people on board died in the accident.
Having first been suspended briefly due to bad weather a couple of weeks ago, and more recently due to storm Noul, the salvage operation is once more underway, with workers removing an 18-wheel truck and a pick-up from the seabed.
Nation Thailand reports that operators MS Service have been using 2 cranes, installed on 2 boats, to carry out the salvage operation. Prior to being lifted, the garbage truck was covered in netting, to prevent any further refuse from entering the water. Small boats were also used to pick up any rubbish that managed to escape the netting.
The Ministry of National Resources and the Environment has previously threatened to sue the ferry company over the environmental fallout from the ferry’s capsize. The ferry itself is yet to be lifted from the seabed.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Thailand
But it was my idea! Thai producer loses battle for Ultraman superhero copyright
A Thai producer says he came up with the superhero “Ultraman,” but he recently lost a battle with a Japanese special effects studio over the copyright. The Thailand Supreme Court rejected an appeal by the owner of the Thai Chaiyo Productions Company Limited who tried to claim copyright for the superhero films which date back to the 1960s.
Owner of the Thai production company, Sompo Saengduanchai, says the superhero comes from his imagination. He says he created Ultraman while on a fellowship in Japan studying film production. He claims he was involving the projects “Jumbo A”, “Ultraman 1 – Ultra Q,” “Ultraman 2,” “Ultraman Seven,” “Return of Ultraman,” “Ultraman Ace,” “Ultraman Taro,” “Jamborg Ace” and “Hanuman Meets Seven Superheroes.”
Chaiyo Productions Company Limited has been in a copyright war with the Japanese special effects studio Tsubaraya Productions Company Limited. The Appeals Court ruled in Tsubaraya’s favor, then Chaiyo appealed that decision. That appeal was just rejected by the Supreme Court Division for Intellectual Property Rights and International Trade.
The Japanese special effects studio is best known for the “Ultra” TV series. It was founded in 1963 by special effects producer Eiji Tsubaraya and the “Ultra” series first aired in 1966. His family ran the company until October 2007, when the family sold the company to advertising agency TYO Inc.
Sompo says he’s worried that the Supreme Court decision will have a negative affect on his movies. He says some are registered as national heritage cultural properties.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Politics
Deputy PM says “Big Joke” transfer not necessarily unlawful
Deputy PM Wissanu Krea-ngam says former immigration chief, Surachate Hakparn, shouldn’t assume his transfer to an inactive post in the PM’s Office was unlawful. Surachate, known by the nickname “Big Joke” (given to him by Thai media) headed up Thailand’s Immigration Bureau until he was unceremoniously side-lined by the PM, Prayut Chan-o-cha last year.
It’s understood he is now planning to sue the PM, claiming that the lack of any investigation against him shows there were no grounds for the transfer. His lawyer, Sitthi Ngarmlamyuang, says other officers transferred to the PM’s Office have since been re-instated, after being cleared of any wrongdoing. He insists his client deserves the same, pointing out that in the 1 year and 5 months since his transfer, there has been no investigation against him.
For his part, Deputy PM Wissanu says Surachate has the right to sue the PM if he so wishes but shouldn’t assume his transfer is similar to that of former National Security Council chief, Thawil Pliensri, who was transferred under former PM Yingluck Shinawatra in 2011. The transfer was subsequently deemed unlawful by the Supreme Administrative Court.
The Bangkok Post reports that Wissanu doesn’t rule out the possibility of Surachate being re-instated, saying the PM’s Office should submit the issue for the PM’s consideration. For his part, Surachate claims his petitions to the PM have fallen on deaf ears.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Bangkok DJ dies in high speed crash on notorious ‘death road’
Raja salvage operation resumes, garbage truck, pick-up raised from seabed
But it was my idea! Thai producer loses battle for Ultraman superhero copyright
1 dead, 2 injured, as out-of-control construction truck ploughs into family car
Deputy PM says “Big Joke” transfer not necessarily unlawful
New army chief declares he’ll protect Thailand’s monarchy and restore peace
Thailand’s Social Security Office forced to explain investment in Sri Panwa Phuket Resort trust fund
Top 10 things that have changed in Thailand during the Covid-era
Bangkok officials issue advice to motorists to avoid parliament area due to protest
Thailand seals its 2,000 kilometre border with Myanmar
Ministry of Labour, CP Foods to hire 8,000 graduates to help reduce unemployment
Empire strikes back: Thai royalists oppose constitution changes
Thailand News Today | Surachet sues, The Nude Panda | September 23
Woman allegedly shot husband until gun ran out of bullets
Phuket, Chiang Mai, Chachoengsao join UNESCO’s learning cities
Finish of visa amnesty September 26 | Complete Thailand Travel Guide (September 2020)
Special Tourist Visa – now officials want you to ‘quarantine’ in your home country before coming to Thailand
Special Tourist Visa 2.0 – This is what should happen on September 26
Travel businesses told to prep for long stay tourists, with an October kick-start looming
Government tentatively approves visa amendments to bring in more investments
Russian in Pattaya offers 100,000 baht reward for missing cat
Phuket residents going hungry after local government assistance runs out
32 year old recovers in hospital after tiger attack in Pattaya
Bangkok motorbike taxi driver rescues 2 year old from ledge
‘Noul’ strengthens as it rips into Vietnam’s central coastline – VIDEO
MP caught looking at nude photo during budget meeting
Get a visa or go to jail – Thai Immigration
Burmese child with Covid-19 was in Ayutthaya before leaving Thailand
Heavy rain across the country this weekend – local forecasts
Things that have changed in Thailand in the Covid Era | Top 10 | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Surachet sues, The Nude Panda | September 23
Thailand News Today | Protesters face arrest | Phuket “in a coma”| September 22
Thailand News Today | Amnesty finishes, protest round-up | September 21, 2020
Heavy rain, big protest tomorrow, special tourist visa | Thailand News Today | September 18
Thailand News Today | Hotels wary, rain on the way | September 17, 2020
Thailand News Today | New visa update, Dengue spike | September 16, 2020
Thailand News Today | Another holiday, Business closures | September 15
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Finish of visa amnesty September 26 | Complete Thailand Travel Guide (September 2020)
- Thailand3 days ago
Get a visa or go to jail – Thai Immigration
- Thailand3 days ago
Getting a visa before September 26 – VIDEO
- Thailand4 days ago
Thailand details new visa strategy to welcome rich tourists
- Bangkok2 days ago
Bangkok nightclub busted for underage drinking
- Phuket2 days ago
Sri Panwa Phuket getting social media flak after owner criticises pro-democracy protest leader
- Protests2 days ago
Thai beauty queen victim of racist slurs for siding with anti-government protesters
- Bangkok3 days ago
Woman shot and killed at Bangkok temple
Jurgen
September 24, 2020 at 10:29 am
The Army need the monarchy (and vice versa) more than ever before.
patty
September 24, 2020 at 10:46 am
There’s the first problem already. The military sticking their nose where it doesn’t belong. That’s why Thailand is in the position it is now. The military needs to stay away and not get involved in politics and the day to day running of the country. Stick to your day jobs. Thailand has enough problems as it is with the military dictator. It doesn’t need more
murika
September 24, 2020 at 11:03 am
When dictatorship is a fact, revolution becomes a right. Victor Hugo
TS
September 24, 2020 at 11:43 am
Thailand called the land of a thousand generals. Number is actually over 1,700. One for every 200 enlisted. Far more than any country in the world. What in the hell for?