Netizens demand Minister of Public Health to resign after Covid surge | The Thaiger

Thailand
Netizens demand Minister of Public Health to resign after Covid surge
Today, Thai netizens are demanding the resignation of Thailand’s Minister of Public Health after the largest daily amount of Covid infections is being reported in Samut Sakhon Province.
That number of infections, reported today, is now up to 576, 516 of which includes migrant workers who have been in the news recently after several were found to have entered Thailand illegally from Myanmar, skirting mandatory quarantine requirements. The number is seen as alarming, after Thailand has had little to no infections in recent months. Furthermore, the kingdom has only reported about 4,000 cases since the pandemic began.
The highest number of cases, in one day, in the past, was 188 on March 22.
Anutin Charnvirakul, Thailand’s Public Health minister is now being blamed, despite months of having no new locally-transmitted cases reported. The hashtag #ถอดถอนอนุทิน (Remove Anutin) started trending early this morning and has received over 254,000 mentions so far.
While many pointed to a few anti-foreign faux pas and premature statements he has made in the past, including a statement yesterday in which he blamed the outbreak on migrant workers coming illegally into Thailand, the minister has been targeted by anti-government protesters for months.
Such netizens have blamed Anutin for bringing his Bhumjai Thai Party into the ruling coalition with the military-backed Palang Pracharath Party. Some netizens have even posted of his expected demise by putting his picture next to the words, “the beginning” and “the end”.
Samut Sakhon Province was hit by a surge in Covid cases, with the number now reaching 576. The spike in cases is thought to be due to migrant workers illegally returning to Thailand from Myanmar and skirting quarantine requirements, moving to Samut Sakhon, neighbouring Bangkok. Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai and surrouding areas were affected first as many Thais returned from border towns in those areas and were subsequently found to be infected with Covid after returning from the town of Tachileik, where they reportedly worked in the sex and leisure industry at a venue posing as a hotel.
After the ‘hotel’ saw an outbreak in Covid infections, the workers were jobless as it closed down. Having nowhere to go, the workers re-entered Thailand despite the government not allowing legal border crossings due to Myanmar being heavily hit by the Covid pandemic.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Bangkok Metropolitan Administration cancels NY countdown events, asks workers to work from home
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, the municipal organisation in charge of the Greater Bangkok city area, has announced that all New Year countdown events have been cancelled after new cases of Covid-19 were found in Bangkok and surrounding provinces.
But organisations who have already organised events will be able to ask for specific permission.
The BMA is also asking the workers in Bangkok to work from home for the next 14 days. The sentence in the statement from the BMA appears as a “advisory” at this stage.
Several schools in Bangkok have announced closures, for the safety of students. At this stage, they include…
• Wattana Wittayalai
• Assumption Thon Buri
• Bangkok Christian College
• Suan Kularb College
• Thepsirin School
Currently, health authorities are conducting active tracing in construction sites, restaurants and 472 markets around Samut Sakhon and Bangkok after 689 Covid-19 cases emerged over the past 24 hours, mostly linked to migrant workers in the coastal fishing industry and markets in Samut Sakhon, which shares a provincial border with Bangkok.
The Department of Disease Control says they are currently tracking down over 10,000 people who may have come into contact with the infected migrant workers.
Thailand’s Public Health Ministry have now upgraded number of Covid-19 cases in the provincial cluster, mostly Burmese migrant workers, to 689 cases, all identified through contact tracing. Most worked in and around the provinces coastal fishing markets on the Gulf coast, according to the Department of Disease Control.
Some traced cases have been located in Suphan Buri, Nakhon Pathom, Ratchaburi, Bangkok and 3 cases in Samut Prakan (a Lao and 2 Thais). All have so far been traced to the original source of the market. The numbers are expected to rise as the testing, tracing and quarantining process continues. Importantly, the Department of Disease Control claim they have “the situation under control”.
For now, only Samut Sakhon is on a strict “lockdown” with non-essential travel banned in and out of the province plus a nightly curfew imposed until at least January 3. Migrant dormitories and camps have are now on “hard lockdown”. Some of the camps have been secured with barbed wire fences and migrant workers have been instructed not to leave the area.
The DDC say there has been no credible evidence that seafood from the market, or seafood in general, could spread Covid-19 but is urging the public to have their meals hot and not eat them raw.
The Thaiger is updating the information hourly and will advise of any changes to the current situation.
The newly identified cases in the past 24 hours has pushed Thailand’s total number of Covid-19 cases to 5,020, adding nearly 14% additional cases for the country in just one 24 hours period. Previously the highest number of cases in Thailand was 188 new cases announced on March 22.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Samut Sakhon outbreak reaches 689 cases, spreads to Bangkok and Samut Prakan
There’s been an update in Covid-19 cases stemming from the Samut Sakhon outbreak. Thailand’s Public Health Ministry have now upgraded the provincial cluster, including mostly Burmese migrant worker, to 689 cases, all identified through contact tracing. Most worked in and around the provinces coastal fishing market according to the Department of Disease Control.
Some traced cases have been located in Suphan Buri, Nakhon Pathom, Ratchaburi, Bangkok and Samut Prakan. All have so far been traced to the original source of the market.
The numbers are expected to rise as the testing, tracing and quarantining process continues. Importantly, the Department of Disease Control claim they have “the situation under control”.
For now, only Samut Sakhon is on a strict “lockdown” with non-essential travel banned in and out of the province plus a nightly curfew imposed until at least January 3. Migrant dormitories and camps have are now on “hard lockdown”. Some of the camps have been secured with barbed wire fences and migrant workers have been instructed not to leave the area.
The DDC ask that “the public should remain calm and trust in Thailand’s sophisticated health care system and ability for tracking and tracing”. They maintain that Thailand “has been ready for another outbreak”.
At this stage the DDC say there has been no credible evidence that seafood from the market, or seafood in general, could spread Covid-19 but is urging the public to have their meals hot and not eat them raw.
At this stage the government haven’t announced any extension to neighbouring provinces.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid outbreak spreads- 10,000 people to be tested
Thailand has now confirmed 689 new coronavirus infections today, including 516 migrant worker cases linked to the outbreak in Samut Sakhon yesterday. In Bangkok, there are now 19 locally-infected cases being reported on top of the ones found in Samut Sakhon. There are also 41 imported cases being reported.
Most of the cases reported were of Myanmar migrant workers with test results on another 1,453 people to be known soon.
Additional Covid-19 cases have been found in Nakhon Pathom, where the provincial public health office said 2 migrant workers had been infected with the virus, with both cases thought to be related to the neighbouring Samut Sakhon Province.
Authorities say they are aiming to conduct 10,300 tests in Samut Sakhon, Nakhon Pathom and the adjacent province of Samut Songkhram, according to Taweesilp.
“Active case findings will continue in several provinces, actually across the country.”
The number of daily cases is the highest-ever reported in the kingdom, as overall Thailand has only reported around 5,000 Covid infections since the pandemic started.
Thailand was the first country outside of China to report a Covid case, and many credit its fast action towards controlling the spread of the virus. Now, after months of little to no local transmissions, the news of the largest daily amount of infections, is troubling.
Such infections reportedly started recently, as migrant workers travelling into Thailand illegally and skirting quarantine requirements, re-introduced Covid in the northern provinces such as Chiang Rai and Chiang Mai. Now, the same situation has happened in Samut Sakhon, but the amount of infections is drastically higher than those in other provinces that were previously reported.
Such areas as Khon Kaen and Korat have instantly mandated, as of today, for anyone travelling to and from Samut Sakhon to undergo Covid testingand to report to local health authorities of any symptoms or plans of travelling.
Jason
Sunday, December 20, 2020 at 1:48 pm
It looks like the myth really has been busted…….now reality needs to quickly take hold and action be taken before Thailand joins all the other nations trying to suppress the virus. It is not time for sticky your head in the sand!
Issan John
Sunday, December 20, 2020 at 2:24 pm
What “myth” is that?
John Brown
Sunday, December 20, 2020 at 2:39 pm
The myth that Thailand can genuinely be considered a green zone; the myth that we can live like NZ, despite sharing unenforceable land borders with red zones undergoing full-blown epidemics. It has been absurd to think this, and the MoPH laws and security laws from the PM’s office, that prohibit publishing independent serological studies despite the pleas of genuine public health experts, do us much harm by not clearing up this foolish notion.
Issan John
Sunday, December 20, 2020 at 2:51 pm
So who, exactly, has said that ” Thailand can genuinely be considered a green zone”?
Who, exactly, has said that “we can live like NZ, despite sharing unenforceable land borders with red zones undergoing full-blown epidemics”?
Just asking, as I can’t recall anyone in any position of authority saying anything like that?
Maybe you could give some examples of that?
Or even of anyone not in a position of authority but just in a supposedly informed position?
Or even anyone at all?
Anyone?
Or maybe not, and the only “myth” is that there’s a myth …..
John Brown
Sunday, December 20, 2020 at 3:29 pm
(1) Strongly and respectfully recommend you look up what a green zone means in epi planning terms.
(2) That non-essential service businesses like restaurants and bars, non-essential public facilities like libraries and museums, and recreational facilities and events like sports matches and music concerts should be open at all – like they are in NZ – speaks to a lack of understanding of the gravity of the situation that has existed all year.
Myths are implicitly about shared knowledge as much as common knowledge; people saw the emperor had no clothes long before a child said it. Your trail of loaded questions are a red herring, and assuming good faith on your part, an understandable misunderstanding of my post above, and the one above it.
To directly clarify, we meant the myths that drive people’s behaviors, bolstered by counterproductive governance policies, commonly reported on in both domestic and international news, driven by the false idea that there has not been local transmission for a long time, which is patently false, despite plentiful claims to the contrary (there are so many socially-validated media and government sources directly pushing this narrative that this cannot really be what you are asking me to provide).
Also, I am Thai, with strong connections to relevant authorities, and I promise that I an not LARP’ing any of this. So please do not condescend to me in my own country and on topics concerning the safety of my country that I am scientifically well-studied and politically well-informed about. I take time out of my day to share information with the English-speaking community to the extent that it is legally and practically possible for me to, and I do it for moral reasons. To the extent that we are both doing this because we genuinely care, let’s please try to be friendly and apply charity of interpretation to other commenters whose words we take seriously enough to respond to 🙂
Issan John
Sunday, December 20, 2020 at 2:54 pm
… and while you’re about it, maybe you could name those “genuine public health experts” who’ve pleaded for “independent serological studies”, with some sort of verifiable source ?
John Brown
Sunday, December 20, 2020 at 3:04 pm
And risk arrest? Absolutely not. Don’t be combative, I am generally on your side.
Jayce
Sunday, December 20, 2020 at 3:45 pm
Well put sir!
My only concern is, what happens now that the genie is out of the bottle?
For my part and for very personal reasons, I would have loved to believe Thailand was a green zone but, much like yourself and for the same reasons you have highlighted, have always found it hard to believe this was effectively the case.
Mike Frenchie
Sunday, December 20, 2020 at 7:18 pm
Indeed, was a myth/a convenient narrative from day one… the borders are just too long… it had to happen and the latest problem is just too big to be controlled with contact tracing (also – it probably started 10 days ago).
My hope now is that Thailand starts vaccinating now by using any available vaccine (UK, Russian, Chinese… who cares).
Peter
Sunday, December 20, 2020 at 2:43 pm
The ‘myth’ that poverty stricken pensioners like you Penniless John can hide in Thailand to avoid the virus.
Enjoy your barbaqued rat and rice.
Issan John
Sunday, December 20, 2020 at 3:00 pm
Hardly “hiding” anywhere since I’ve been living here for nearly thirty years!
… and hardly a “poverty stricken pensioner”, fortunately, since I came here in my mid-30’s and have had no need to work since to be able to live a very pleasant life-style. Sorry 🙂
… and I haven’t had “barbaqued rat and rice” since I was working in Sulawesi … 🙂 🙂
Prof. JPD
Sunday, December 20, 2020 at 4:53 pm
Peter, wrong judgment. Can´t you remember Issan John´s post having houses, possessing cars and motorbikes, deposits inland and accounts offshore? Please show more respect…:-))
Peter
Sunday, December 20, 2020 at 2:26 pm
Oh dear the odious, smiling, farang basher is about to get fired.
The UK just found a virus strain that they think transmits upto 70% more effectively.
I hope big pharma’s vaccines aren’t rendered redundant within weeks.
There’s going to be a lot of ‘i’m alright jack’ expats getting very worried today.
‘So glad i live in Thailand’. “Ha Ha Ha, borders shut, i’m fine thanks.’
Issan John
Sunday, December 20, 2020 at 3:04 pm
Reportedly “big pharma” are reasonably sure that their vaccines will be equally effective against the new strain ….. and I expect “a lot of ‘i’m alright jack’ expats” will be relieved, though, that the UK and USA, amongst others, will be doing the Phase Four testing of the vaccines for them …..
Robert Bunker
Sunday, December 20, 2020 at 2:43 pm
Having made the mistake of returning ( briefly, I had imagined) to the UK and been stuck here since June I have followed Covid in parallel btw UK and Thailand. Overall think Thai govt. have performed immeasurably better of the two ( albeit not difficult given the clowns running the UK into the ground – clowns I reluctantly voted for).The “surge” has been inevitable.. the Thai govt. Made the mistake of mass testing and the rabbit jumped clear out of the hat. Testing has been a shocking waste of £billions here for no good reason but I think it may be the landing of the boil that Thailand has needed. The UK has been swamped by mass hysteria and rank cowardice and faces ruin as a result – vaccine or not. Now it has the opportunity to let go the fear factor Thailand might do well to wind back the panic ( think the comments about asymptomatic and therefore no danger might have been carefully thought through and a start). I hope so.
Issan John
Sunday, December 20, 2020 at 3:15 pm
Very fair points, Robert B ….. and, to be fair, what other clown could you have voted for given the limited options available?
The idea of “mass testing”, as you say, is proving to be a shocking and pointless waste of time and billions, and a complete non-starter despite the advent of the farcical AbC-19 Lateral Flow Rapid Test that according to SAGE missed over half of all cases.
As I’ve said elsewhere, which none of the Jason’s, John B’s, peter’s, etc, have been able to contradict:
“There are alternatives that give an equally good if not better picture, but it just doesn’t suit some people’s agendas to accept them as it would make Thailand’s precautions look good and the West’s look bad:
1. Thailand gives all government hospital inpatients a mandatory Covid-19 test; AFAIK only one has tested positive.
2. Thailand tests all those applying for a work permit in Thailand; again, AFAIK only one has tested positive.
3. Wherever there’s a reported outbreak of Covid-19 (as in Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai and Samut Sakhon), tracking and targeted testing takes place; the numbers testing positive are minimal, apart from in Samut Sakhon (and minimal even there, by UK standards).
4. While mass temperature testing is far from accurate it would show up at least some of the 20% who would be symptomatic if Covid was as widespread here as some imagine; it hasn’t.
5. If Covid was as widespread as some imagine, and the population as paranoid, there would be queues outside the government hospitals who were symptomatic demanding to be tested; there aren’t.”
Robert Bunker
Sunday, December 20, 2020 at 4:15 pm
Agree with all of that John but with the proviso on the last point that I, myself, neither think that Covid, in terms of it being a life threatening disease, is remotely as widespread (anywhere) as is reported, nor that the numbers with Covid virus (as opposed to those who deinfitively die FROM – not WITH – Covid) are even relevant.
In today’s Telegraph (UK) senior political columnist Janet Daley argues what many think but dare not say is that there is no Coronavirus crisis: the crisis is entirely about society’s insane reaction to it, and the almost crazily mistaken belief that we can and should help people live forever. She states that as a killer and “crippling” disease Covid does not even register compared to the devastation of Polio in the 50’s or the Asian flu of 1968 which killed 80,000, mostly young, in the UK alone.
Covid kills those that are either banging on death’s door or rapidly approaching it – those that little more than a decade ago would have died of their other comorbidities (including me ).
All governments publish “cases” and “deaths” – i have yet to see any government openly publish the numbers that have died FROM Covid who had no other life threatening conditions albeit ONS here (and i believe some Bavarian state authority have stated that a majority of those dying would have died within 6 months with or without Covid.
Undoubtedly, coming back to Thailand, the government has other reasons, as do all governments, for feeding the fear but i think it would be smart of them to start easing up on the rhetoric (but not the everyday controls that undoubtedly plays a huge part in avoiding the shambles we are seeing in the West). That way they will hopefully feel they can open up, as they surely must at some point in 2021 (unless they want to go go the way of N.Korea), with minimal drama and egg free face.
Rasputin
Sunday, December 20, 2020 at 6:09 pm
Time to get your your facts right Mr Bunker:
Excerpt taken from the “LANCET” (Oficial medical publication of the UK)
The 1968 influenza pandemic aka “Hong Kong flu” or “Mao flu” as some western tabloids dubbed it, would have an even more dramatic impact, killing more than 30 000 individuals in the UK.
Researching several credible sources various numbers are quoted, I’ve used the ones from the more scientific/medical sources, not the sensationalist press.
Asian flu, 30,000 NOT 80,000 (the 80,000 figure seems to be the USA deaths) and this was over a 3 year period. Covid deaths UK 67,000 so far in around just 10 months, likely to be around 100,000 in a full year.
I actually lived in the UK through the 68-70 period and don’t recollect a sense of fear or panic at the time.
Robert bunker
Sunday, December 20, 2020 at 7:22 pm
Hardly think The Telegraph can be deemed sensationalist and I have taken the 80,000 directly from them: in that respect the facts are entirely right. What I would suggest to you is that your inference that accepting figures attributable to either medical or scientific as being somehow superior and more accurate is laughable given the total breakdown in the credibility of so called scientific experts this year in the UK. Bullshit and lies – scaremongering on the basis of outrageous modelling forecasts – many thousands like me who have trusted medical / scientific bodies all our lives now rank them as charlatans with their own career concerns coming well ahead of public service.
gosport
Sunday, December 20, 2020 at 3:50 pm
This time we need to be careful. Good luck for all. Too many cases.
Toby Andrews
Sunday, December 20, 2020 at 5:22 pm
I would rather governments put the risk in their citizens’ hands.
They could advise the citizens, if you a fat, old, and already ill, stay out of contact with anyone who could give you covid.
There is too much dictating.
It can be dangerous to cross the road where there are no proper crossing, but government have no right to say the citizens cannot cross.