2 local Covid cases reported today- Bangkok and Ayutthaya | The Thaiger

Thailand
2 local Covid cases reported today- Bangkok and Ayutthaya
Thailand is reporting 2 new local cases of Covid-19 today, 1 in Ayutthaya and the other in Bangkok. The first cases is a 29 year old Thai female from Ayutthaya, who was returning from work in Chiang Mai. The woman took a Covid test at Bang Pa Hospital on December 18 and is currently being isolated at the hospital without symptoms.
The woman was travelling in a double-decker bus with her 3 friends from Chiang Mai to Bangkok on December 16, and was wearing a face mask at all times. She reportedly took a motorbike taxi from the bus stop to her home at around 5am.
The patient, who stayed in the Bang Sue area, visited Mahachai district with her son every day from December 1 to 11 by private car to buy fresh produce for her customers. She also went to the shrimp market to buy seafood products at a Thai woman’s stall from December 1 to 16. The Thai woman operating the stall was also found to be infected with the virus.
The elderly woman had symptoms such as a burning nose and chest pain and took medicine on December 12. From there she had further symptoms of a headache, runny nose, loss of taste, sore throat and breathing problems on December 15 and 16.
After hearing of the infected shrimp farmer in Samut Sakhon, she immediately underwent a Covid test at a local hospital in the Prachachuen area on December 18. Yesterday, after getting a positive test result, the woman was admitted into the hospital on Bangkok’s Chaengwattana road. As of now, 18 people have been deemed to be at a high-risk, with 13 of them being her family members and 5 being her loyal customers. 33 of her family members are considered to be at a low-risk.
News of the Bangkok woman’s positive Covid diagnosis comes as authorities have told hospitals in the capital to prepare for a possible surge in cases.
Bangkok Metropolitan Administration cancels NY countdown events, asks workers to work from home
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, the municipal organisation in charge of the Greater Bangkok city area, has announced that all New Year countdown events have been cancelled after new cases of Covid-19 were found in Bangkok and surrounding provinces.
But organisations who have already organised events will be able to ask for specific permission.
The BMA is also asking the workers in Bangkok to work from home for the next 14 days. The sentence in the statement from the BMA appears as a “advisory” at this stage.
Several schools in Bangkok have announced closures, for the safety of students. At this stage, they include…
• Wattana Wittayalai
• Assumption Thon Buri
• Bangkok Christian College
• Suan Kularb College
• Thepsirin School
Currently, health authorities are conducting active tracing in construction sites, restaurants and 472 markets around Samut Sakhon and Bangkok after 689 Covid-19 cases emerged over the past 24 hours, mostly linked to migrant workers in the coastal fishing industry and markets in Samut Sakhon, which shares a provincial border with Bangkok.
The Department of Disease Control says they are currently tracking down over 10,000 people who may have come into contact with the infected migrant workers.
Thailand’s Public Health Ministry have now upgraded number of Covid-19 cases in the provincial cluster, mostly Burmese migrant workers, to 689 cases, all identified through contact tracing. Most worked in and around the provinces coastal fishing markets on the Gulf coast, according to the Department of Disease Control.
Some traced cases have been located in Suphan Buri, Nakhon Pathom, Ratchaburi, Bangkok and 3 cases in Samut Prakan (a Lao and 2 Thais). All have so far been traced to the original source of the market. The numbers are expected to rise as the testing, tracing and quarantining process continues. Importantly, the Department of Disease Control claim they have “the situation under control”.
For now, only Samut Sakhon is on a strict “lockdown” with non-essential travel banned in and out of the province plus a nightly curfew imposed until at least January 3. Migrant dormitories and camps have are now on “hard lockdown”. Some of the camps have been secured with barbed wire fences and migrant workers have been instructed not to leave the area.
The DDC say there has been no credible evidence that seafood from the market, or seafood in general, could spread Covid-19 but is urging the public to have their meals hot and not eat them raw.
The Thaiger is updating the information hourly and will advise of any changes to the current situation.
The newly identified cases in the past 24 hours has pushed Thailand’s total number of Covid-19 cases to 5,020, adding nearly 14% additional cases for the country in just one 24 hours period. Previously the highest number of cases in Thailand was 188 new cases announced on March 22.
Samut Sakhon outbreak reaches 689 cases, spreads to Bangkok and Samut Prakan
There’s been an update in Covid-19 cases stemming from the Samut Sakhon outbreak. Thailand’s Public Health Ministry have now upgraded the provincial cluster, including mostly Burmese migrant worker, to 689 cases, all identified through contact tracing. Most worked in and around the provinces coastal fishing market according to the Department of Disease Control.
Some traced cases have been located in Suphan Buri, Nakhon Pathom, Ratchaburi, Bangkok and Samut Prakan. All have so far been traced to the original source of the market.
The numbers are expected to rise as the testing, tracing and quarantining process continues. Importantly, the Department of Disease Control claim they have “the situation under control”.
For now, only Samut Sakhon is on a strict “lockdown” with non-essential travel banned in and out of the province plus a nightly curfew imposed until at least January 3. Migrant dormitories and camps have are now on “hard lockdown”. Some of the camps have been secured with barbed wire fences and migrant workers have been instructed not to leave the area.
The DDC ask that “the public should remain calm and trust in Thailand’s sophisticated health care system and ability for tracking and tracing”. They maintain that Thailand “has been ready for another outbreak”.
At this stage the DDC say there has been no credible evidence that seafood from the market, or seafood in general, could spread Covid-19 but is urging the public to have their meals hot and not eat them raw.
At this stage the government haven’t announced any extension to neighbouring provinces.
Covid outbreak spreads- 10,000 people to be tested
Thailand has now confirmed 689 new coronavirus infections today, including 516 migrant worker cases linked to the outbreak in Samut Sakhon yesterday. In Bangkok, there are now 19 locally-infected cases being reported on top of the ones found in Samut Sakhon. There are also 41 imported cases being reported.
Most of the cases reported were of Myanmar migrant workers with test results on another 1,453 people to be known soon.
Additional Covid-19 cases have been found in Nakhon Pathom, where the provincial public health office said 2 migrant workers had been infected with the virus, with both cases thought to be related to the neighbouring Samut Sakhon Province.
Authorities say they are aiming to conduct 10,300 tests in Samut Sakhon, Nakhon Pathom and the adjacent province of Samut Songkhram, according to Taweesilp.
“Active case findings will continue in several provinces, actually across the country.”
The number of daily cases is the highest-ever reported in the kingdom, as overall Thailand has only reported around 5,000 Covid infections since the pandemic started.
Thailand was the first country outside of China to report a Covid case, and many credit its fast action towards controlling the spread of the virus. Now, after months of little to no local transmissions, the news of the largest daily amount of infections, is troubling.
Such infections reportedly started recently, as migrant workers travelling into Thailand illegally and skirting quarantine requirements, re-introduced Covid in the northern provinces such as Chiang Rai and Chiang Mai. Now, the same situation has happened in Samut Sakhon, but the amount of infections is drastically higher than those in other provinces that were previously reported.
Such areas as Khon Kaen and Korat have instantly mandated, as of today, for anyone travelling to and from Samut Sakhon to undergo Covid testingand to report to local health authorities of any symptoms or plans of travelling.
Jason
Sunday, December 20, 2020 at 1:34 pm
If the only Covid 19 cases are overseas arrivals in quarantine, how can this happen? It looks like the myth of no community transmission in Thailand has been busted….. I only hope contact tracers get on top of this quickly. Are people required to give their contact details at every venue they go to? If not, contact tracing will be next to impossible. That is the only way my country has been able to constrict the virus and it’s spread.
Maverick
Sunday, December 20, 2020 at 2:16 pm
Migrant workers are the likely source they walk across the borders unhindered inevitable with outbreak out of control in Myanmar – sad for local business’s just as domestic tourism was offering some respite
Issan John
Sunday, December 20, 2020 at 2:37 pm
What “myth” is this?
‘No’, “people” are NOT “required to give their contact details at every venue they go to” – some collect the details, some don’t, depending on the venue and the area.
What country is yours, that requires everyone to do so and “has been able to constrict the virus and it’s spread”?
Very interested to know, as I can’t think of anywhere that’s done that.
Kevin
Sunday, December 20, 2020 at 2:12 pm
What’s happened to the “Chiang Mai is safe, you’ll get 100,000 baht if you get infected” statement from a few weeks ago?
Issan John
Sunday, December 20, 2020 at 2:43 pm
Nothing’s “happened” to it; also 1,000,000 baht if you subsequently die from Covid after contracting it in Chiang Mai as a tourist.