“Neo Pattaya” projects move forward to enhance the coastal city

“Neo Pattaya” projects are in the works to develop key areas and enhancing the coastal city with the goal to promote it as a top tourist destination. The “Old Town Na Klua” project will makeover the fishing community while the “Neo Koh Larn” project includes improvements to utilities, piers, waste, water consumption and treatment systems.

Developments to the Pattaya City Hospital are also under the “Neo Pattaya” campaign, particularly to its chronic disease department and eye, bone and joint, and kidney centres.

Pattaya mayor Sonthaya Khunpluem says many of the subprojects have been listed for budget allocation, including 10 of the 14 subprojects for Old Town Na Klua. He added that city officials will follow up to make sure the projects stay on schedule.

SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand