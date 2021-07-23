Connect with us

“Covid-19” deaths said to cause crematorium in Bangkok to partially collapse

image

Published

 on 

A crematorium in Bangkok partially collapsed due to pressure from burning too many corpses of Covid-19 patients. In the latest and severe wave of Covid-19, first recorded on April 1, more than 3,500 people who were infected with the coronavirus have died. Most deaths have been in Bangkok, the epicentre of infections.

The crematorium in Thonburi’s Wat Bang Nam Chon temple was already battered by storms. Due to the deterioration, only 1 body was cremated a day. But with the increase in Covid-19 deaths, the temple started cremating around 3 to 4 bodies per day, and people believe the uptick in cremations caused the structure to collapse.

The crematorium of Wat Bang Nam Chon was built in 1985 and had never undergone any major renovations. Only the exterior walls were painted.

For restoration, it is estimated that more than 5 million baht is required to build 2 new crematoriums, a temporary one for the Covid period and a permanent one. An adviser to the governor of Bangkok said those wishing to make donations can deposit money in Kasikornbank account number 724-2-24539-8.

SOURCE: Khaosod

 

Recent comments:
Dedinbed
2021-07-23 19:35
Knock Knock .. Who's there .. Grandad .. QUICK STOP THE CREMATION ..
Narisa is a creative content writer covering range of topics from leisure, lifestyle and news. Graduated with a degree from University of West England, Bristol.

