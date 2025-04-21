NARIT invites public to witness Venus at its brightest

NARIT is inviting the public to observe Venus, the brightest celestial body visible to the naked eye in the morning sky in the east.

The National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand (NARIT), under the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research, and Innovation, encourages stargazing enthusiasts to witness the phenomenon from early morning until sunrise on Thursday, April 24.

Supharerk Krihanon, manager of the Academic and Public Communication Centre, revealed that on Thursday, Venus will shine its brightest for the last time this year. Beginning around 4am, the planet will be clearly visible to the naked eye in the eastern sky until the sun rises.

Through a telescope, Venus will appear crescent-shaped, similar to the moon. During this period, Saturn will also be visible near the horizon, with a crescent moon shining above. Clear skies will allow for unobstructed views of Venus and other celestial objects.

Venus is known in Thailand by different names depending on its position: Dao Phracham Mueang when visible in the western sky after sunset, and Dao Prakai Pruek when it appears in the east before sunrise. The term Venus at its brightest refers to when Venus appears as a large crescent from Earth’s vantage point.

Although not fully lit, its proximity to Earth and reflective surface make Venus appear exceptionally bright. At times when Venus is a thicker crescent but further from Earth, its brightness decreases, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, get ready for a spectacular celestial event as Thailand experiences the rare sun overhead phenomenon. Starting on April 3 in Yala’s Betong district and continuing until May 22 in Chiang Rai’s Mae Sai district, this astronomical wonder will make objects cast no shadows for a short time as the sun passes directly overhead.

Visible in all 77 provinces, this event occurs twice a year due to Thailand’s tropical position between 5 and 20 degrees north latitude.

