Mystery rash on Thai man: environmental allergy suspected after ineffective treatment

Picture courtesy of Sanook

A Thai man suffered from an unexplained rash. The initial diagnosis suspected shingles, but shingles treatment proved ineffective. A second hospital later suggested the cause may be an environmental allergy. Social media users expressed concern and shared their thoughts on the unusual condition.

A Facebook page named ‘Ee Sor Ka Yhee Khao 2’ posted pictures of a patient with a severe rash without a definite cause. The first hospital initially suspected shingles, but the treatment was ineffective, leading to a change in hospitals. The post garnered significant attention, with many users expressing concern and sharing their opinions on the ailment.

Today, reporters visited Suranaree, Mueang Nakhon Ratchasima District, Nakhon Ratchasima, to meet with 28 year old Wacharaphorn, the girlfriend of the 29 year old patient, Chanachai. Wacharaphorn revealed that her boyfriend’s rash began on May 4, but they were unsure of the cause. Chalachai usually enjoys gardening, cutting trees, and cleaning their house. His symptoms first appeared after removing wallpaper during a renovation project, which made him believe he might be allergic to the wallpaper dust, reported Sanook.

After four days, the rash spread, and Chanachai became unwell, potentially showing signs of a fever. He decided to visit a hospital where staff in the emergency room asked if he had Covid-19 due to his high fever and similar symptoms. At that time, Wacharaphorn had recently recovered from Covid-19 herself, so Chanachai thought he might have contracted the virus. However, Chanachai’s test results were negative, and the doctor diagnosed him with shingles. Chanachai then took medication, but his condition did not improve, which led them to consider other potential causes for the rash.

Follow us on :













Wacharaphorn further explained that after not seeing any improvement following the first hospital visit, they sought treatment at another clinic in Korat. The clinic doctor administered an injection and provided medication for skin conditions, which slightly alleviated the itchiness. However, Chanachai still had a high fever, so they decided to try another hospital. There, Chanachai underwent various tests, including X-rays and blood tests. The doctors initially considered admitting him, but since his fever subsided, and blood tests were normal, they concluded his symptoms could be due to an environmental allergy.

After two weeks, Chanachai’s condition gradually improved. Wacharaphorn believed it was indeed caused by an environmental allergy, potentially stemming from activities such as removing wallpaper, cutting grass, or household dust exposure. At present, the itchy rashes are gone, leaving only faint, brown marks on Chanachai’s skin. The doctor advised him to continue using skin care products, and the spots should fade over time. Comparing the current situation to the frightening initial symptoms, Wacharaphorn is relieved that her boyfriend is now on the road to recovery.