Mysterious voices lure man to almost drown in Bang Pakong river

A chilling incident occurred on Bang Pakong Bridge in Thailand’s Chachoengsao province, as a 23 year old man, known as A (pseudonym), claimed to have leapt into the Bang Pakong River at the request of mysterious male and female voices in his head. Upon doing so, he found himself in a struggle for survival when, according to him, several unseen hands attempted to pull him under the water today.

Upon receiving a report of a man intending to jump into the river, officers from the Bang Pakong Police Station arrived at the scene. They found a parked motorcycle, white canvas shoes, long trousers, and a plastic water bottle with a small amount of water on the footpath. While investigating, A emerged soaked from beneath the bridge. He revealed that he had jumped into the river to swim with male and female friends he believed were there, due to the persistent voices in his head. He confirmed that he journeyed from his home in Bang Sao Thong, Samut Prakan, following the voices.

A recounted that before jumping into the Bang Pakong river, he drank some water from the bottle, removed his shoes and trousers, and placed his ID card on his motorcycle. Upon hearing a female voice instructing him to jump, he did so. He said that after landing in the water, he felt numerous mysterious hands attempting to drag him under. In desperation, he silently screamed for help, believing his life was in peril. During his struggle, he heard alternating male and female voices, one saying “You have to die here”, while the other demanded his rescue. Eventually, he managed to surface and saw a woman in white standing on the Bang Pakong bridge. He felt as though he was being helped to swim ashore safely, grabbed hold of the bridge and returned to his parked motorcycle.

Following his harrowing experience, the police contacted A’s family to take him home for close care. It was discovered that he had been attempting to quit alcohol but was often suffering from hallucinations, hearing voices, and had unsuccessfully tried to take his life several times.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.