Thailand
Muay Thai fighter declared ‘brain dead’ after boxing match with Frenchman
A Muay Thai boxer named Phanphet Phadungchai has been in a state of brain death for three days after being knocked out by a French boxer during a match on Friday. His family reported that he is no longer being treated with stimulant medication but is still using a ventilator to breathe, contrary to reports online which stated that his family had removed the ventilator already.
Phanphet was rushed to hospital after he was knocked out by a Frenchman who goes by the ring name Anthony TFC Muay Thai during a match on Friday. The hospital found that Phanphet entered a state of brain death after suffering a brain hemorrhage.
Brain death is the permanent, irreversible, and complete loss of brain function. A person diagnosed with brain death has no chance of recovery because their body is unable to survive without artificial life support.
Earlier today, CH7 reported that Phanphet’s family had removed the ventilator and that Phanphet had passed away. However, Thai Rath more recently reported that Phanphet’s family had not yet permitted doctors to remove the ventilator.
Thai Rath‘s article cites a recent Facebook post from a family member that states…
“[Phanphet’s] mother and wife have given consent for Phanphet to stop being treated with stimulants. However, he is still using the ventilator to breathe. We are waiting for a miracle.”
Phanpet used to compete for Thailand’s national Muay Thai team, winning a silver medal at the 2019 SEA games in the Philippines.
SOURCE: Thai Rath
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Freshmen forced to dance naked at university hazing ritual in Thailand
Thailand News Today | protestors hold no-confidence vote against prime minister
Thai military commanders asked to explain secret budget used by senior officers
Key consideration factors for medical tourism in Thailand 2022
Muay Thai fighter declared ‘brain dead’ after boxing match with Frenchman
Kanchana Buri Skywalk to open in old town next year
Pegasus spyware found on phones of activists in Thailand
Thailand aims to complete high-speed rail link with China by 2028
Motorcycle taxi rider treats customer to farewell steak dinner
Thai tutor arrested for making child porn with boys
Where to find cannabis-infused food in Thailand
Alcohol ban tightening in homeless centre after in-house murder
Thieves steal VIP chairs from Liverpool – Man U match in Bangkok
Filipinos go on book-buying spree to “preserve history” of Marcos family atrocities
12 Thai women fear being sued by the wife of a love rat who seduced them
Amazing Dark Sky Thailand programme by TAT to boost stargazing
Is the Thai Baht falling in value?
Tourism ‘insurance’ fee will cover ALL foreigners entering Thailand
Foreigners might be able to own land in Thailand, but there’s a few catches
Foreign ownership of Thai land, but with lots of conditions
Vistara launches new nonstop Thailand – India route
Bangkok chief has dig at city works for 13 year delay to new tunnel
UPDATE: Bangkok taxi driver pulls out knife on Singaporean tourists
Honeymooning British man drowns in Phuket, Thailand
Bangkok doctor warns of lung infections from new Covid-19 sub-variant
4 million Thais to travel during 5-day ‘long weekend’ – TAT
Thailand’s Public Health Ministry urges 10 day quarantine
Thai Airways’ revenue finally takes off
Russian billionaire’s superyacht Samui visit spurs hope of wealthy tourists
VIDEO: Bangkok taxi driver pulls out knife on Singaporean tourists
Police fire 30 shots at suspected child rapist in central Thailand
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Thailand4 days ago
Tourism ‘insurance’ fee will cover ALL foreigners entering Thailand
-
Thailand3 days ago
Foreign ownership of Thai land, but with lots of conditions
-
Bangkok13 hours ago
UPDATE: Bangkok taxi driver pulls out knife on Singaporean tourists
-
Phuket4 days ago
Honeymooning British man drowns in Phuket, Thailand
-
Bangkok2 days ago
Bangkok doctor warns of lung infections from new Covid-19 sub-variant
-
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thailand’s Public Health Ministry urges 10 day quarantine
-
Business4 days ago
Thai Airways’ revenue finally takes off
-
Koh Samui1 day ago
Russian billionaire’s superyacht Samui visit spurs hope of wealthy tourists
Recent comments: