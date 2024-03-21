Motorway mayhem: 26 Chinese tourists injured in bus crash

Photo courtesy of Topnews via Pattaya News

A tourist bus carrying 26 Chinese nationals met with a gruesome accident on the Chon Buri Motorway on Tuesday afternoon.

A collision unfolded near the 65 + 900 kilometre marker, inbound towards Bangkok, in the Mueang district of Chon Buri province. When local rescue teams, alongside the highway police, arrived at the accident scene, they were met with a harrowing sight: a white bus, its front end grotesquely mangled, stood as a stark testament to the force of impact it had suffered upon colliding with the rear of a stationary white Hino 18-wheeler.

The passengers on the bus, comprising nine men and 17 women, grappling with various degrees of injuries. The nature and extent of these injuries, while not disclosed to the press, necessitated immediate medical attention, with all the victims being swiftly transported to nearby hospitals for urgent care.

Authorities have launched a thorough investigation into the incident, reported Pattaya News.

With the injured passengers and the bus driver being questioned, the investigation aims to uncover the sequence of events leading up to the accident.

