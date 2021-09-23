Thailand
Morning Top Stories | CCSA says Nov 1 Re-opening possible, Joe Ferrari update | September 23
Caitlin gives us a covid update as well as all the morning headlines across Thailand and regional headlines around Asia: CCSA says Bangkok can reopen on November 1, “Joe Ferrari,” other officers face charges for disciplinary violations, Malaysia to allow interstate travel, tourism once 90% are vaccinated and a Covid-19 Update in Thailand.
Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Morning Top Stories | CCSA says Nov 1 Re-opening possible, Joe Ferrari update | September 23
Good Morning Thailand | Is E-sports a real sport? Covid Visas, Joe Ferrari | Ep. 95
Best VPN services to use in Thailand
HOMA is now offering fully-serviced, affordable lifestyle apartments in Phuket Town.
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Lawyer and shaman duo demand police investigate Kanchanaburi temple rehab that allegedly tortured patients
Top 8 bottled water in Thailand
Phuket Covid-19: 1 new death, hospital occupancy rates fell
The best caves in Thailand to explore
5 must-try drinks when you visit Thailand
Police seize assets believed to be acquired through drug trade, assets valued at nearly 59 million baht
Thailand to receive 120,000 doses of AstraZeneca from Singapore on Saturday
Pattaya tourism focusing on Russian and Indian travellers
10 amazing animal sanctuaries in Thailand
Thai health minister says all target groups will be fully vaccinated by year end
Amended communicable disease law includes powers to retain curfew, order lockdowns
Police suddenly began raiding Patong bars selling alcohol
Hungarian woman arrested in Koh Samui for 10-year overstay
Will it, won’t it? October re-opening in doubt as Anutin defers to medical experts
Cuts to import duty on alcohol, cigars, part of plan to entice wealthy foreigners
Pattaya reopening likely to snub nightlife, favor other attractions
Travel data to Thailand for 106 million people unprotected online
OnlyFans content creators arrested by Thai police on pornography charges
No “October reopening” plan has been approved – CCSA
Party at luxury villa in Phuket raided, homeowner allegedly assaults police officer
Bangkok Governor: NO reopening October 15 despite PM plans
Doctors say cardiac arrest caused death of man given AstraZeneca booster shot
Local businesses say they aren’t profiting from Phuket Sandbox
Covid-19: Detailed info on vaccinations, hospitalisations, and provinces
Thai government officials offered special promotional fares on Air Asia
Around 20 people arrested at Koh Samui restaurant for drinking alcohol, gambling, playing pool
Desperate hotel operators look to Bangkok re-opening for signs of hope
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Cuts to import duty on alcohol, cigars, part of plan to entice wealthy foreigners
- Thailand1 day ago
Travel data to Thailand for 106 million people unprotected online
- Crime2 days ago
OnlyFans content creators arrested by Thai police on pornography charges
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Party at luxury villa in Phuket raided, homeowner allegedly assaults police officer
- Central Thailand3 days ago
Doctors say cardiac arrest caused death of man given AstraZeneca booster shot
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Covid-19: Detailed info on vaccinations, hospitalisations, and provinces
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Around 20 people arrested at Koh Samui restaurant for drinking alcohol, gambling, playing pool
- Bangkok2 days ago
Governor says Bangkok will only re-open when safe to do so