Morning Top Stories | CCSA says Nov 1 Re-opening possible, Joe Ferrari update | September 23

Caitlin gives us a covid update as well as all the morning headlines across Thailand and regional headlines around Asia: CCSA says Bangkok can reopen on November 1, “Joe Ferrari,” other officers face charges for disciplinary violations, Malaysia to allow interstate travel, tourism once 90% are vaccinated and a Covid-19 Update in Thailand.

