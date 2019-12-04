Lost in translation – Karon seafood restaurant staff chase American customer | The Thaiger

Phuket
Lost in translation – Karon seafood restaurant staff chase American customer
SCREENSHOT: เหยี่ยวข่าว ภูเก็ต Newshawk Phuket
A post on the Facebook page ‘Newshawk Phuket’ has a 30 second video captioned ‘in Karon, what happened?This happened on December 2 at 4PM, on the road, in front of Karon Beach, Phuket’.
The video shows a group of people running after a western man and attacking him.
Today , Karon Police Superintendent, Pol Col Prawit Suthiruang-Arun, told media that he has ordered Karon police to investigate the incident as depicted in the video.
🔴 #ที่กะรน เกิดอะไรขึ้น….. เหตุเกิดเมื่อวันที่ 2 ธันวาคม 2562 ช่วงเวลา 16.00 น. ที่เกิดเหตุบนถนนหน้าหาดกะรน จังหวัดภูเก็ต
Posted by เหยี่ยวข่าว ภูเก็ต Newshawk Phuket on Monday, December 2, 2019
Karon police received a report about a physical assault in front of a seafood restaurant located on the beachfront of Karon. At the scene, police found an American man, 44 year old ‘Conelly’, and three restaurant staff including 27 year old Teeraporn Thitayaporn, 20 year old Aomin Wen from Myanmar and 21 year old Nadee from Myanmar.
After speaking to the people involved, and witnesses, police found that there was a ‘misunderstanding’ when Connelly was having a conversation with the staff about food, which resulted in the fight as seen in the video.
Police allowed the two sides to talk so police could get a better understanding about what happened. The two sides confessed to the police that they both attacked each other. However, they only suffered minor injuries.
The staff, as well as the American man, were fined 500 baht each by the Karon police. The matter was settled by the local police without any arrests.
Later, all the ‘players’ told media they had no intention to file criminal or civil charges.
SOURCE: Newshawk Phuket
Business
Strong interest of foreign investors in Phuket’s resorts – JLL report
PHOTO: Dhawa Phuket
“In the Asia Pacific, Phuket is one of the three hotel investment markets in the region that have been highlighted.”
Buoyed by the rise of experience-driven travel and an affinity toward locally-inspired hotel offerings, resort assets remain a top target among investors. According to JLL Hotels & Hospitality’s Global Resort Report, resort sales accounted for 20% of all hotel sales in the Americas, while Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific’s resort sales totalled 7% of all hotel sales. Across all regions, private equity funds emerged as resorts dominant buyer, accounting for 20-50% of annual resort transaction volume in each market.
In the Asia Pacific, Phuket is one of the three hotel investment markets in the region that have been highlighted.
Phuket saw a total of 4.85 billion baht of resorts sold between 2014 and the first half of 2019. Half of these resorts achieved a transacted price at above 950 million baht. According to JLL’s report, investment activity over the period was dominated by foreign investors whose acquisitions accounted for 79% of the total investment volume, with the largest inbound capital coming from Singapore (58%). Findings from JLL also show that developers were the most acquisitive group, accounting for over 65% of total transaction volume on the island, followed by hotel operators at 20%.
Strong growth in tourism has contributed greatly to Phuket’s appeal as a hospitality investment destination. Total overnight visitors to the island have grown steadily over the past decade (2008 to 2018), with international and domestic visitation registering a CAGR of 10.9% and 9.9%, respectively. International overnight visitors accounted for 72.7% of total arrivals.
Pitinut Pupatwibul, Senior Vice President – Strategic Advisory, JLL’s Hotels and Hospitality Group, says the number of international visitors to Phuket is likely to taper off slightly due primarily to surging Thai Baht and unfavourable global economic conditions.
“However, investors have continued to show keen interest in acquiring quality resort assets in Phuket as they remain confident in the long term outlook for the tourism market of one of the world’s most popular holiday destinations.”
“In addition, increased air connectivity, lower barriers of entry through visa fee waivers and limited future supply are expected to bode well for Phuket’s resort segment in the medium to long term.”
According to JLL’s Hotels and Hospitality Group, the total stock of resorts in Phuket stood at 14,300 rooms at the end of June 2019. An estimated 540 resort rooms are planned for completion between the second half of 2019 and the end of 2021, accounting for less than 4% of the existing stock.
Read the full JLL Global Resort Report HERE.
Business
FULL TIME WRITER – English language
FULL TIME WRITER – English language
Are you Mr. or Ms. Write?
The Thaiger is currently seeking a full-time writer, in English, to work from our Cherngtalay offices in Phuket. You will have an enthusiasm for writing and a working knowledge of life in Thailand. You may have journalism experience but flair, speed and enthusiasm are much more important. You will also need a solid understanding of modern social media and, more broadly, the online media landscape.
We have fully training available for the right candidate. Working hours would be across 5.5 days a week. A legal visa and work permit are included in the job.
You will be working from our modern offices in Chaerngtalay in Phuket with our Thai and international staff.
Please apply, with your CV, outlining why you would be the ideal candidate to work with The Thaiger. Mark your response WRITER and send to info.thethaiger@gmail.com
Events
The 33rd Phuket King’s Cup Regatta runs to December 7
The Phuket King’s Cup Regatta, kicks off its 33rd year this week and will run to December 7, 2019.
With 10 classes of Keelboats and Multihulls, and six International Dinghy Classes, and the new IOMC (International One Metre Class) class, the regatta aims to grow sustainable sailing communities and help develop the skills of a new wave of sailors and reaffirm Phuket as the hub for Asian Water Sports and Marine tourism.
Kevin Whitcraft, President of the Organising Committee, says the regatta has a special focus on growing the dinghy components of the regatta, as we in the sailing community in Thailand.
“The International Dinghy fleet is a fast-growing racing program designed to promote and encourage youth sailing in Thailand.”
“In the 33 years since its inception, the Phuket King’s Cup Regatta has gained a reputation as both a highly competitive event on the water featuring some of the world’s best boats, skippers and crews, in one of the best holiday destinations in the world.”
The keelboats and multihulls have been divided mainly into 10 classes including IRC Zero, IRC 1, IRC 2, Premier, Bareboat Charter A, Bareboat Charter B, Multihull, Multihull Cruising, Firefly 850 and Modern Classic/Cruising Class.
“This year is the biggest Premier Class we’ve had for many years,” said Race Director Simon James. “The biggest yacht in this year’s regatta is the Singapore-registered Team Spirit (Swan 90). There will be three IRC Racing Classes, split on design and performance, while the Modern Classics will combine with the Cruising Class. The Multihull Racing will be split into two classes, high performance and cruising.”
The comprehensive classes with more than 100 competitors contested by the International Dinghy fleet are Optimist Boys and Girls, Laser 4.7 (Mixed), Laser Standard, Laser Radial and 420.
Appearing for the first time at this year’s regatta will be the International One Metre Class (running from December 4-7, 2019) that has attracted many foreign competitors and is also open to disabled sailors. The one-metre long radio-controlled yachts provide highly competitive racing whilst the ‘skipper’ can remain dry and on land.
PHOTO: International Radio Sailing Association – Hanneke
The IOMC will be organised by the committee of the Phuket King’s Cup Regatta under the auspices of the Royal Varuna Yacht Club in conjunction with the Yacht Racing Association of Thailand, the Royal Thai Navy, the Province of Phuket, Thailand RC Sailboat and the International One Metre Class Association (IOMICA).
There will be five days of racing for the keelboats and multihulls, with a reserve day on Thursday, December 5. For the International Dinghy Classes, four consecutive days of racing will start from Wednesday, December 4.
PHOTO: Mr. Pramookpisitt Achariyacha, Kata Group Resorts Founder and President; Vice Admiral Cherngchai Chomcherngpat, Commander of the Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command; Admiral Naris Prathumsuwan, President of Yacht Racing Association of Thailand; Mr. Pakapong Tawipat, Phuket Governor; Mr. Kevin Whitcraft, President of the Phuket King’s Cup Regatta Organizing Committee and Mr. Nithipat Thansrikiat, Vice Commodore of Royal Varuna Yacht Club join the opening ceremony of the Phuket King’s Cup Regatta 33rd at Beyond Resort Kata, Phuket.
