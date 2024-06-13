Trunk call: Monk leads project to build elephant shelter in Chiang Mai

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Renowned monk Phra Kru Odd called upon elephant enthusiasts to join a significant initiative to construct a shelter for elephants of the Saen family in Chiang Mai. The project aims to protect the elephants from harsh weather conditions and is estimated to cost 1 million baht, taking one full year to complete.

Phra Kru Odd, associated with Wat Chedi Luang in Mueang District, Chiang Mai, recently visited Mae Taeng District to prepare the site for the construction of a standard elephant shelter. The planned structure will be 13 metres wide and 60 metres long, providing a haven for over 10 elephants. This initiative seeks to offer the elephants a comfortable environment, shielding them from the sun and rain.

Over 10 elephants from the Saen family reside in Mae Taeng, including Plai Saen Luang, Plai Saen Rak, Plai Saen Phrai, Plai Saen Krai, and Phang Saen Duean.

“This project is crucial as it ensures the well-being of these magnificent creatures by providing them with a protective shelter.”

The elephant shelter construction is expected to take approximately one year and will require a budget of around 1 million baht. The community and elephant lovers are encouraged to contribute to this noble cause, ensuring that these rescued elephants live in comfort and safety.

“We need all the support we can get to make this project a reality. It’s not just about building a shelter; it’s about giving these elephants a better quality of life.”

The Saen family of elephants, rescued and now thriving in Mae Taeng, will benefit significantly from this project. The shelter will provide a much-needed respite from the elements, improving their overall health and well-being, reported KhaoSod.

In related news, as Thailand marks the country’s National Elephant Day, authorities are rolling out ambitious plans to safeguard the majestic creatures and mitigate human-elephant conflicts. With a blend of innovation, community involvement, and legislative actions, the nation aims to secure the future of both wild and domesticated elephants.