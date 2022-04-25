Monday Covid Update: 14,994 new cases; provincial totals

124 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the CCSA today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 27,899 with 6,201 of those fatalities since the start of this year. The number of Covid-related deaths has been sitting stubbornly above 100 per day for the past 3 weeks.

Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours, the CCSA reported 14,994 new Covid-19 infections and 23,524 recoveries. There are now 174,500 people in Thailand being treated for Covid-19. The trend for new daily cases has dramatically dropped since the ‘Omicron’ peak on April 1 when it reached over 28,000 in a 24 hour period.

Out of the new cases recorded today, 19 were found in correctional facilities. More than 80,000 inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons and detention centres have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past several months.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has recorded 4,180,868 confirmed Covid-19 cases. Out of that number, 1,957,433 Infections have been reported since January 1.

Vaccination update

In the Thai government’s mass vaccination drive, which was launched on February 2021, a total of 132,633,387 doses have been administered, according to the CCSA. Yesterday, 6,987 people received their first dose of the vaccine, 21,225 received their second dose, and 40,554 people received a third shot to boost their immunity against the coronavirus.

New Covid-19 cases in each province…

* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.

Bangkok – 2,967

Kamphaeng Phet – 145

Chai Nat – 6

Nakhon Nayok – 26

Nakhon Pathom – 272

Nakhon Sawan – 119

Nonthaburi – 424

Pathum Thani – 266

Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya – 200

Pichit – 55

Pissanuloak – 81

Phetchbun – 79

Lob Buri – 118

Samut Prakarn – 561

Samut Songkram – 39

Samut Sakhon – 268

Saraburi – 43

Sing Buri – 103

Sukhothai – 109

Suphan Buri – 184

Ang Thong – 153

Uthai Thani – 110

Chantaburi – 136

Chachengsao – 300

Chon Buri – 644

Trat – 62

Prachin Buri – 176

Rayong – 177

Srakaew – 122

Chiang Rai – 12

Chiang Mai – 162

Nan – 88

Payao – 21

Prae – 152

Mae Hong Sorn – 7

Lampang – 57

Lamphun – None

Uttaradit – 23

Kalasin – 182

Khon Kaen – 598

Chaiyaphum – 114

Nakhon Panom – 181

Nakhon Ratchasima – 348

Bueng Karn – 198

Buriram – 339

Maha Sarakam – 292

Mukdaharn – 50

Yasothon – 114

Roi Et – 360

Loei – 191

Sisaket – 407

Sakon Nakhon – 265

Surin – 275

Nong Kai – 156

Nong Bua Lamphu – 68

Amnat Charoen – 102

Udon Thani – 187

Ubon Ratchathani – 306

Krabi – 24

Chumporn – 28

Trang – 50

Nakhon Si Thammarat – 371

Narathiwas – 19

Pattani – 22

Phangnga – 73

Pattalung – 230

Phuket – 122

Yala – 13

Kanchanaburi – 97

Tak – 34

Prachuab Khiri Khan – 95

Phetchaburi – 98

Ratchaburi – 198

Ranong – 50

Songkla – 118

Satun – 23

Surat Thani – 67