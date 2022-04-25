Thailand
Monday Covid Update: 14,994 new cases; provincial totals
124 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the CCSA today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 27,899 with 6,201 of those fatalities since the start of this year. The number of Covid-related deaths has been sitting stubbornly above 100 per day for the past 3 weeks.
Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours, the CCSA reported 14,994 new Covid-19 infections and 23,524 recoveries. There are now 174,500 people in Thailand being treated for Covid-19. The trend for new daily cases has dramatically dropped since the ‘Omicron’ peak on April 1 when it reached over 28,000 in a 24 hour period.
Out of the new cases recorded today, 19 were found in correctional facilities. More than 80,000 inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons and detention centres have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past several months.
Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has recorded 4,180,868 confirmed Covid-19 cases. Out of that number, 1,957,433 Infections have been reported since January 1.
Vaccination update
In the Thai government’s mass vaccination drive, which was launched on February 2021, a total of 132,633,387 doses have been administered, according to the CCSA. Yesterday, 6,987 people received their first dose of the vaccine, 21,225 received their second dose, and 40,554 people received a third shot to boost their immunity against the coronavirus.
New Covid-19 cases in each province…
* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.
Bangkok – 2,967
Kamphaeng Phet – 145
Chai Nat – 6
Nakhon Nayok – 26
Nakhon Pathom – 272
Nakhon Sawan – 119
Nonthaburi – 424
Pathum Thani – 266
Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya – 200
Pichit – 55
Pissanuloak – 81
Phetchbun – 79
Lob Buri – 118
Samut Prakarn – 561
Samut Songkram – 39
Samut Sakhon – 268
Saraburi – 43
Sing Buri – 103
Sukhothai – 109
Suphan Buri – 184
Ang Thong – 153
Uthai Thani – 110
Chantaburi – 136
Chachengsao – 300
Chon Buri – 644
Trat – 62
Prachin Buri – 176
Rayong – 177
Srakaew – 122
Chiang Rai – 12
Chiang Mai – 162
Nan – 88
Payao – 21
Prae – 152
Mae Hong Sorn – 7
Lampang – 57
Lamphun – None
Uttaradit – 23
Kalasin – 182
Khon Kaen – 598
Chaiyaphum – 114
Nakhon Panom – 181
Nakhon Ratchasima – 348
Bueng Karn – 198
Buriram – 339
Maha Sarakam – 292
Mukdaharn – 50
Yasothon – 114
Roi Et – 360
Loei – 191
Sisaket – 407
Sakon Nakhon – 265
Surin – 275
Nong Kai – 156
Nong Bua Lamphu – 68
Amnat Charoen – 102
Udon Thani – 187
Ubon Ratchathani – 306
Krabi – 24
Chumporn – 28
Trang – 50
Nakhon Si Thammarat – 371
Narathiwas – 19
Pattani – 22
Phangnga – 73
Pattalung – 230
Phuket – 122
Yala – 13
Kanchanaburi – 97
Tak – 34
Prachuab Khiri Khan – 95
Phetchaburi – 98
Ratchaburi – 198
Ranong – 50
Songkla – 118
Satun – 23
Surat Thani – 67
