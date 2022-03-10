Ministry of Foreign Affairs donates 2 million baht for humanitarian assistance in Ukraine

Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs approved a budget of 2 million baht to provide humanitarian assistance in Ukraine in light of the ongoing conflict which continues to cause death, injuries and damage to infrastructure. So far, 230 out of 256 Thai people who wish to leave Ukraine have already been evacuated.

MFA spokesperson Thani Saengrat told the press today that the Embassy of Ukraine in Thailand made a request for humanitarian assistance. The budget will be assigned to the Royal Thai Embassy in Warsaw, Poland which will buy supplies that will be delivered to people in the affected area by the Ukrainian Red Cross and other international organisations.

Thani said this is the second time Thailand has provided humanitarian assistance to Ukraine. In 2019, Thailand donated 1 million baht in humanitarian aid and medical assistance to displaced people in eastern Ukraine.

Thai people in Ukraine who require assistance can call +48-696-642-348 or email thaiconsularwarsaw@thaiemb.pl.

