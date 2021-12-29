Many in Chanthaburi get diarrhoea, local health official says watch what you eat

While health officials across Thailand are monitoring Covid-19, doctors in Chanthaburi are trying to figure out why so many residents have diarrhoea. A provincial public health official is now advising people to watch what they eat.

Locals have reached out to each other on social media, trying to figure out why so many people, even those travelling through the province, have to unexpectedly go number two. One wrote…“What happened? The every resident in Chanthaburi has diarrhoea at the same time. Take care and get well soon everyone.”

Another claimed local hospitals are running out of beds because so many people are being treated for diarrhoea. Staff at drugstores in the province also told Thai media that many people have come in to buy medicine to treat diarrhoea.

Some think it might be the water they are drinking. Some guess it might be an effect from the chemical fertiliser used when growing fruit, especially during this season. Other assume it might be cause by a virus.

A doctor from Chanthaburi’s Public Health told Thai media that they couldn’t determine a cause, but says it might be caused by food the has been sitting out, noting that the temperatures have been fluctuating lately, and advised people to only eat freshly cooked dishes.

SOURCE: Kapook | Channel 3