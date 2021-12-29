Connect with us

Road deaths

100% Wear a Helmet campaign will have police lend a helmet to offenders

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Police will give loaner motorbike helmets to people they ticket. (Pixabay)

The “100% Wear a Helmet” campaign was intensified by Phuket Police with an event at Region 8 Police headquarters in Tha Chatchai aimed at increasing public awareness. The event was held on Monday in an attempt to push everyone in Phuket to wear motorbike helmets when driving, with helmets being handed out to students and motorbike taxi drivers as part of the event.

Phuket Province has one of the lowest helmet-wearing rates in Thailand.

Handing out helmets is actually one strategy police plan to employ as part of enacting a more strict response to bare-headed drivers. After paying for a ticket for not wearing a helmet, drivers and passengers will not be allowed to drive off without wearing one.

Police will give the offender a loaner helmet for them to wear so they can drive away, but they will be required to return the helmet within one week. They intend to give warnings to start but will have a slowly increasing fine for those caught without a helmet.

In February and March, police will hand out 200 baht tickets and, in April and May, the fine will increase to 300 baht. After June 1, all violators will be charged 500 baht, the actual maximum fine under Thai law.

The campaign kickoff was attended by police representatives from the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office, Phuket Land Transport Office, Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation, Office of Insurance Commission, Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, and the Thalang District Office. The Region 8 Police Commander hosted the event and spoke of the importance of wearing a helmet, albeit with some confusing statistics.

Provincial Police Region 8 covers a jurisdiction of 7 provinces in Southern Thailand, above the Deep South region: Chumphon, Krabi, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phang Nga, Phuket, Ranong and Surat Thani. The Police Commander said a lack of a helmet creates the most severe injuries and deaths out of the 60 accidents averaged each month in the region.

While injuries and deaths are down from last year, the Thai Road Safety Commission recorded 13,494 deaths and 869,539 injuries on the roads of Thailand. (Last year saw 15,746 deaths and 1,014,306 injuries.)

The Region 8 Police have set a goal of reducing deaths and injuries on the road by 50% by 2030 as part of the Stockholm Declaration, a global initiative to increase road safety around the world.

SOURCE: The Phuket News

For more information on Personal Accident Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
AussieBob
2021-12-30 06:45
I have said for years that with every annual motorbike registration renewal, the Thai Govt should give away a cheap helmet (better than nothing). Certainly do something to try and stop them selling the helmet, but at least it might…
image
Thommo
2021-12-30 07:31
What a joke, I was in Phuket prior to xmas and I would have estimated 1 out of 10 riders were wearing a helmet. Why dont they just enforce the law? as a start
image
Thommo
2021-12-30 07:38
47 minutes ago, AussieBob said: I have said for years that with every annual motorbike registration renewal, the Thai Govt should give away a cheap helmet (better than nothing). Certainly do something to try and stop them selling the helmet,…
image
Convert54
2021-12-30 07:42
Many years ago I saw them trying this in Korat. But the people pulled over were still pinged 200Bht and then given a basic helmet.
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Drugs5 hours ago

Truck with 4.2 million meth pills shot at police, killing one
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

5,000-baht payouts go out to registered nightlife workers
Tourism6 hours ago

DHS offers car travel tips for Covid-19 safety for New Year’s
Sponsored15 hours ago

AZURA Restaurant offering New Year’s Day brunch
advertiseadvertise
Road deaths6 hours ago

100% Wear a Helmet campaign will have police lend a helmet to offenders
Coronavirus (Covid-19)8 hours ago

Omicron infections in Thailand up to 729 – 251 local transmissions
Thailand14 hours ago

Many in Chanthaburi get diarrhoea, local health official says watch what you eat
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand14 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Possible added restrictions & Full Moon Party goes ahead
World15 hours ago

Hong Kong police raid pro-democracy news media, arrest 6 people
Indonesia15 hours ago

Boeing 737 MAX to fly again in Indonesia three years after fatal crash off Jakarta
Bangkok15 hours ago

Bangkok revises closure order, bars and nightclubs to stay closed until January 15
Thailand17 hours ago

How is the work culture for women in Thailand? | Ask the Girls (Pt. 1)
Thailand17 hours ago

Wednesday Covid Update: 2,575 new cases; provincial totals
Laos17 hours ago

Vientiane orders to bar New Year gatherings amidst fears of Omicron
Crime17 hours ago

UPDATE: Israeli escapee given slap-on-the-wrist fine
Thailand17 hours ago

Myanmar military and ethnic army clashes continue, bullets land on Thai soil
Thailand4 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism10 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism10 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism10 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending