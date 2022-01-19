Man in Phuket threatens new neighbour with 30 gunshots

A new resident was “welcomed” to the neighbourhood in Phuket with a man firing his gun into the area, saying he wasn’t afraid of anyone. The shooter, identified as “Mr. Yut,” allegedly fired his gun and a pump-action shotgun 30 times in the air.

The new resident, Wisa Choo, had just moved into the neighbourhood after purchasing a plot of land three months ago. He had been chatting with neighbours outside his house at around 8:30pm when the incident happened.

Wisa says he had never seen Mr. Yut in his life. Mr. Yut reportedly announced, before firing shots, that he is never afraid of anyone, not the village headman, and not anyone else. Wisa filed a formal complaint to Thalang police yesterday at around 10am. Police then reported that by 1pm, Mr. Yut had turned himself in.

Officers seized 11 millimetre bullet casings and several shotgun cartridges. Police have not provided any details about Mr. Yut or explained why he threatened his new neighbour. Police are currently conducting a background check on Mr. Yut and whether he has permits to use the guns he used.

Wisa had bought his new property in the neighbourhood for 5 million baht. Wisa said he was frightened and shocked that such a thing would happen in a tourist town like Pukhet. The only thing known so far about Mr. Yut is that he is the caretaker of the nearby shrine.

SOURCE: Phuket News