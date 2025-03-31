Man dies after convulsions during police restraint in Nonthaburi

A tattooed man unexpectedly passed away after experiencing convulsions when police attempted to restrain him.

The incident, which occurred in Nonthaburi province, prompted emergency services to conduct resuscitation efforts, ultimately proving unsuccessful. The body has been sent for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

In the early hours of today, March 31, officers from Bang Bua Thong Police Station and Ruamkatanyu Foundation personnel arrived at a home in Soi Rattanathibet 2/1, Bang Rak Phatthana subdistrict, Bang Bua Thong district, Nonthaburi. They responded to a report of an unconscious man outside the residence.

Upon arrival, they found 36 year old Aon unconscious and without a pulse. Medical teams from Kasemrad Inter Hospital and Ruamkatanyu Foundation volunteers administered CPR for over 30 minutes without success, and Aon was declared deceased.

Aon’s 28 year old friend, Areerat, recounted that he had visited her the previous day. Around 11pm, Aon began acting erratically, shouting loudly and pacing inside the house. He then threw bricks from a second-floor window, damaging the roof, and exhibited increasingly destructive behaviour.

Concerned, Areerat called the police to intervene. When officers arrived and attempted to place Aon into a pickup truck, he resisted.

During their efforts, Aon experienced convulsions and lost consciousness. Police then contacted rescue personnel to assist, but resuscitation efforts were in vain, resulting in Aon’s death.

Natthaphong, a 29 year old resident living nearby, witnessed the police escorting Aon to their vehicle. Initially, Aon appeared calm and cooperative, but upon reaching the truck, he began to resist.

As officers attempted to handcuff him, Aon’s body tensed up, prompting police to remove the restraints and offer him water. Despite being able to speak, Aon soon became unresponsive.

Friends and onlookers initially believed Aon would recover, providing him with smelling salts. However, when he remained unusually still, police requested further assistance from rescue teams. The police affirmed their actions were standard procedure, reported KhaoSod.

The police have transferred Aon’s body to the Ruamkatanyu Foundation, which will send it to the Institute of Forensic Science to determine the true cause of death.