Lufthansa execs partner with Thai child welfare centre

Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

A high-profile delegation from the Lufthansa Group embarked on a special mission to the Child Protection and Welfare Centre in Huay Yai, near Pattaya, on Tuesday, March 12.

Led by Frank Naeve, Senior Vice President of Global Markets & Stations, the assembly of over 200 top-tier executives from various countries across the Asia Pacific region, including Singapore, Vietnam, Australia, Taiwan, and China, were welcomed by Ratchada Chomjinda, Director of the Human Help Network Foundation for Thai Children (HHN Foundation), and Siromes Akarapongpanich, Director of the Child Protection and Development Center (CPDC).

The HHN Foundation has long been dedicated to uplifting underprivileged Thai children, and this visit served as a spotlight on their diverse initiatives. The focal point of the event was agricultural innovation, featuring captivating presentations on groundbreaking projects such as fish farming in tanks, insect farming, and an innovative Aquaponics system facilitating pesticide-free vegetable cultivation.

Beyond the boardroom, the centre buzzed with engaging activities tailored to child protection. Attendees participated in recycled bag creation, friendly sports, and strategic card games. The children showcased their talents through traditional performances, Hula-Hula dancing, cover dance routines, and musical performances. Moreover, an auction featuring recycled bags bolstered the organisation’s financial resources, ensuring ongoing support for their vital work.

However, this visit was more than just an exchange of pleasantries. It served as fertile ground for constructive discussions and partnerships between the Lufthansa Group and executives from diverse countries, reported Pattaya Mail.

Strengthening international alliances, this collaborative effort amplifies the HHN Foundation for Thai Children’s concerted efforts in effecting positive change in the lives of underprivileged youth.

