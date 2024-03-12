Lottery Office unveils digital lottery ticket platform for vendors

Photo courtesy of The Nation

The Government Lottery Office (GLO) announced the imminent launch of its digital lottery ticket platform, set to transform the way vendors sell tickets.

GLO Director Lieutenant Colonel Noon Sansanakhom revealed that the eagerly awaited website will go live this Sunday, offering registered vendors the opportunity to sell tickets for the April 1 draw.

Lt. Col. Noon detailed the key features of the platform, stating that vendors who have secured a quota for selling 23 million digital lottery tickets under the Lottery 6 (L6) project will be able to commence sales via the GLO website. The move marks a significant departure from the previous collaboration with Krungthai Bank, which facilitated sales through the Pao Tang app.

Explaining the rationale behind the shift, Lt. Col. Noon highlighted consumer feedback, citing concerns over the convenience of purchasing tickets through the app. He emphasised that the new website aims to address these issues, offering a seamless and user-friendly experience for both vendors and consumers alike.

Vendors keen to utilise the platform will require either a tablet computer, a smart TV, or an iOS/Android smartphone for registration. Once registered, tickets will be available for purchase at 80 baht each, with transactions facilitated through the Pao Tang app using an automatically generated QR code. Notably, the QR code will have a limited validity period, ensuring prompt payment to secure purchases.

Furthermore, purchased digital lottery tickets will be automatically stored within the buyer’s Pao Tang app, with strict restrictions preventing transfer to third parties, reported The Nation.

This feature enhances security and transparency within the digital lottery ecosystem, providing peace of mind to both vendors and consumers.

In related news, the GLO is set to draw the next batch of Thai lottery prizes on Saturday, March 16, a highly anticipated event that has sparked a flurry of interest among lottery enthusiasts in Thailand.