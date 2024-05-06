Stars align for change: Astrologer predicts transformative year

Picture courtesy of Andrea Piacquadio from pexels.com

This year heralds a period of significant transformation, according to renowned astrologer Acharn Lak Rachasi. She predicts a shift from adversity to prosperity for many, starting after April 30, with fortunes of the zodiac signs taking a turn for the better.

She has made bold declarations about the coming year. According to her insights, 2024 is set to be a pivotal year of change, not just for individuals but on a national and global scale. She asserts that the destinies of all twelve zodiac signs are poised for a dramatic shift.

For Aries, the stars forecast a drive towards success and prosperity. Those who take action are predicted to achieve their goals, with love also on the horizon for singles. Taurus can expect new relationships and job opportunities, coupled with success and good fortune, including the chance of winning the lottery. Gemini is advised to seek counsel and be cautious, avoiding entanglements that could bring misfortune.

Cancer, being one of the cardinal signs, is destined for greatness and public recognition, with opportunities for expansion on the cards. Leo, on the other hand, might face challenges with fatigue and loneliness, with a warning to remain faithful to avoid scandals.

Virgo’s prospects are set to improve, with singles finding partners and a need to manage new relationships carefully.

Libra, an air sign, is anticipated to flourish but should be wary of self-destructive tendencies. Scorpio is expected to encounter new beginnings that lead to affluence and love, with the stars aligning in their favour from April 30 onward.

Sagittarius is advised to exercise caution and maintain composure, while Capricorn should prepare for new projects and possibly the addition of children or subordinates, along with the chance of acquiring new property or vehicles.

Aquarius may face a demanding period with a heavy workload but is predicted to transition from poverty to wealth, and possibly move to a larger home. Pisces is to take heed of potential health issues related to the abdomen and spine, with spiritual practices recommended as a remedy, reported Khaosod.