Laotian refugee shot dead in Isaan province of Thailand

Photo via MGR Online

The dead body of a Laotian refugee with gunshot wounds was found on a road near the forest behind Sri Muang Mai village in the Isaan province of Ubon Ratchathani. Tragically, he was killed prior to seeking asylum in Australia.

The discovery was reported at Sri Mueng Mai Police Station on Wednesday, May 17. Officers and healthcare professionals from a local hospital launched an investigation immediately. The dead body was still seated on a motorcycle. He had one gunshot wound to the head, one in his chest, and another one in his stomach.

The victim’s identity was established through the UNHCR ID card, which was discovered in a bag found at the scene. The deceased Laotian man was identified as 55 year old Kittiyano Boonsuan. He was a political activist in Laos seeking refuge in Thailand. Before the murder, he planned to travel to Bangkok to request resettlement in Australia.

According to ThaiRath, Kittyano stayed in Thailand with a 74 year old Lao man, who was his father-in-law, Thongkham Sukkawan.

Thongkham explained that Kittiyano was the leader of a Lao protest group in Vientiane and Luang Prabang several years ago. He attracted a lot of people to join the protest movement and was wanted by the government. Kittiyano then looked for asylum in Thailand and stayed in the Pho Sai district and always visited him in the Sri Mueng Mai district.

Thongkham revealed that Kittyano borrowed his motorcycle on May 16 and disappeared until the locals discovered his dead body on Wednesday.

The authorities believe that the gunman was an angry relative or friend who Kittiyano invited to join the protest and got arrested.

The authorities conducted a thorough forensic examination of the body at Sanpasitthiprasong Hospital in the province. The investigation of the case is ongoing, and the police are determined to apprehend the perpetrator and bring them to justice according to the law.