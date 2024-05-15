Krabi vendor’s murder by relative exposes family feud

Image courtesy of Khaosod

Police in Krabi arrested a suspect for the vicious murder of a melon and pumpkin vendor, which took place in plain sight of her 9 year old daughter. The incident, stemming from a family feud, occurred on the evening of May 3. The suspect, who is a relative of the victim’s husband, was apprehended at his residence.

In the quiet streets of Krabi Province, the tranquillity was shattered when a 37 year old melon and pumpkin vendor, Chawinyan, was mercilessly gunned down in front of her young daughter.

The harrowing incident, which took place on the evening of May 3, sent shockwaves throughout the local community. The assailant, now in police custody, is none other than a nephew by marriage to Chawinyan.

This appalling act of violence stemmed from deep-seated familial discord. Tensions had been simmering for some time, exacerbated by business disputes and personal grievances.

Chawinyan, not originally from the area, had been allowed to stay at the family home at the behest of her incarcerated husband, a decision that ultimately led to the devastating events of that fateful night.

Upon learning of his daughter’s death, 57 year old Chai sought the help of Paveena Hongsakul, chairman of the Paveena Hongsakul Foundation for Children and Women.

Swift action

The chairman reported the incident and coordinated with law enforcement to ensure swift action in the case. The foundation will assist the victim’s family, particularly her two daughters aged 9 and 13, in coping with the tragedy.

True to his word, law enforcement officials took swift action, arresting the suspect the following morning. He now faces charges of premeditated murder and illegal possession of firearms.

The killing raised questions about safety and security in the region, particularly when such a heinous crime is committed in plain sight of a child. It underscores the brutality that can arise from domestic issues and the broader implications for community well-being.

Hongsakul’s Foundation expressed deep sympathies to the bereaved family and has committed to providing support. In collaboration with the Ministry of Justice’s Department of Rights and Liberties Protection, the foundation will ensure that the family receives the necessary compensation.

Social development officials from Ratcha Buri Province will also visit the family, offering psychological support to Chawinyan’s daughters as they navigate through this traumatic period, reported Khaosod.

This incident has shone a spotlight on the importance of addressing family conflicts and the potential for violence that can stem from them.